Streamline auto line up near Railway Station

March 3, 2023

Sir,

With the increasing number of trains from Mysuru to other cities and vice-versa, there is a surge in the density of passengers who prefer to reach home thereafter in autorickshaws. Earlier, the auto stand including prepaid counter in front of the Railway Station premises was catering to the people.

However, these days, autorickshaws are not allowed inside the Railway Station for picking the passengers, but are forced to stay away, adjacent to Divisional Railway Office road and in front of the Congress Party Office road.

The length of autos which line up in front of the Congress Bhavan stretches till the bus bay near Railway under-bridge, which makes it difficult for city buses to stop and then turn left towards Railway Station with ease.

This is also hampering other motorists and creating traffic chaos. It is suggested that before this issue aggravates, the auto line up may be squeezed inside the road by creating a separate lane without hampering regular traffic.

– Vijay Hemmige, Vijayanagar Railway Layout, 5.2.2023

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]