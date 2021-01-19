‘Strive to rehabilitate destitutes’

January 19, 2021

Muktidanandaji tells Mysore Varsity NSS Unit

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashrama President Swami Muktidanandaji said that the NSS (National Service Scheme) unit of University of Mysore (UoM), along with other organisations, should chalk out programmes for rehabilitation of beggars and destitutes.

He was speaking at the Rashtriya Yuva Saptaha and NSS Prize (2019-20) distribution programme organised by NSS unit of UoM at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri here on Saturday.

He noted that although there are several social service organisations and associations in the country, beggars and destitutes remained a neglected lot. Observing that UoM should join hands with voluntary organisations in providing shelter and rehabilitation for persons in poverty, Muktidanandaji said that our minds should always yearn for the poor.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda who had said that any education that fails to instill a service-oriented attitude in the minds of children is meaningless, the Swamiji said that the importance of service should be propagated through education.

Bemoaning that the educated are becoming selfish in the current times, he said that service-mindedness is the root of our rich Indian culture. A sense of belonging is vital for rendering service to others, he pointed out.

Picture shows winners of NSS Best Volunteer Awards.

Opining that the activities of NSS should not be limited to holding of camps, Muktidanandaji said that NSS programmes should expand to cover more services and areas.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar in his address, said that NSS volunteers of colleges coming under the University have rendered service as ‘Corona Warriors’ during the COVID-19 crisis.

Pointing out that the University has recognised their services, he said that though NSS activities in affiliated colleges of the University could not take place due to COVID-19 crisis, online and offline programmes were conducted as per SOPs announced by the Government.

College Principals seen with the Best NSS Unit Awards

Prizes distributed to best performers

Best NSS Units: Government Science College, Hassan, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru, De Paul First Grade College, Belagola and Government College for Women, Mandya. Each Unit was awarded Rs. 2,500.

Best Programme Officers: C.S. Mohan of Government Science College, Hassan, Dr. A.G. Dharmesh of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru, B.S. Hemalatha of De Paul First Grade College, Belagola and Dr. M. Kempamma of Government College for Women, Mandya. They were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,500 each.

Best Volunteers: M.K. Sachin of Yuvaraja College, Mysuru and M. Siddhartha of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru bagged Best Volunteers (Boys), while P. Niveditha of MMK&SDM College for women, Mysuru and M.G. Jyothika of Maharani Science College for women, Mysuru, bagged the Best Volunteers (Girls). They were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1,000 each.

Also, M.P. Nischay Jain of Gnanadeepa First Grade College, Mysuru (male volunteer) and U. Vedashree of Government College for Women, Mandya and Srilalitha of MMK&SDM College for Women, Mysuru (female volunteers) were conferred the prestigious ‘U.K. Subbarayachar Memorial Award’ (2019)for Best Volunteers. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 1,500 each to the winners.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, NSS Co-ordination Officer Dr. B. Chandrashekar, NSS State implementation Officer Dr. Poornima Jogi, Programme Co-ordinator Dr. M.B. Suresh and others were present.