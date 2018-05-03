Strong winds, rains uproot trees, blow off roof tops

Mysuru: Strong winds, accompanied by lightning and rains uprooted trees and blew off roof tops in several parts of city yesterday. The rains which began around 7.45 pm fell heavily till 10 pm. Two trees near Kautilya School in Kanakadasanagar and a few trees on Paramahamsa Road in Yadavagiri and on 4th Main in Gokulam were uprooted.

A coconut tree fell on the house of Ratnamma of Kyathanahalli in Pandavapura Taluk, completely damaging the house.

Disruption in power: Power was disrupted due to heavy rains, plunging the city into darkness in several parts including on Narayana Shastry Road, Mandi Mohalla and other areas.

Rains likely for another five days

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rains in the next five days in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts. Since the last three days it is raining accompanied by lightning and thunder.

In Mysuru District there will be cloudy weather from May 3 to 7 and there is likely to be light to heavy rains. Temperature is also likely to fluctuate with a maximum of 34-35 degrees Celsius and minimum of 22 degrees Celsius, said the officials of the Meteorological Department, Organic Farming Research Station, Naganahalli.

The same condition is likely to prevail in Chamarajanagar and Mandya and in Kodagu District it is likely to rain heavily, predicted the weather department.

Industrial area affected

Meanwhile, the rains that fell heavily on Tuesday night has caused huge losses in several industries in Hootagalli Industrial Area. The roof tops of at least ten industries were blown off and caused damages to the equipment.

The roof top of Mahashakti Chemicals and Fertilisers in Hootagalli Industrial Area belonging to Shivakumar Kalmalli blew off due to strong winds and lightning followed by heavy rains and as a result the raw materials worth crores of rupees were damaged. The sign boards and the companies’ advertisement boards have all fallen to the ground resulting in loss of lakhs of rupees. Along with this the roof tops of a few houses in the area have also been blown off.

Mysuru taluk bears brunt of storm

The storm that blew across Mysuru Taluk last night uprooted trees and sent rooftops of houses and poultry farms crashing in many villages including in Moodalahundi, Badegulahundi, Kempegowdanahundi, Varakodu and surrounding areas.

The trees in the farm lands and agriculture lands were also uprooted destroying standing crops. As a result of the strong winds, many villages were without power, the whole of last night.

Coconut trees and other trees standing tall were uprooted. A tree fell on Lingaraju’s Poultry farm in Moodalahundi causing damages and another one came crashing down on Mahesh’s poultry farm in Kempegowdanahundi.

Glass panes and tiles were broken in a house in Moodalahundi. Luckily, no one was in the house at the time the tree fell on the house. It even damaged the motorbike that was parked by the side of the house.

The villagers in Mysuru Taluk are demanding compensation from the Government for the crop loss and loss to property.