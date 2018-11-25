Sugar Town Mandya in tears… Ambarish passes away

Government bows to pressure by fans, to airlift Rebel Star’s body to Mandya this evening; funeral with full State honours in Bengaluru tomorrow

Mysuru/ Mandya: Even as Mandya district was yet to come to terms with last evening’s bus accident at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk that snuffed out 30 lives, the people of the district received another jolt at around 11 pm yesterday as legendary Kannada actor and former Congress MLA from Mandya, Ambarish, popular as ‘Mandyada Gandu’ breathed his last at Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital.

Ambarish was 66 and died of a cardiac arrest. He leaves behind his wife Sumalatha, also an actor, and son Abhishek. Ambarish was admitted for multiple ailments and was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit. Despite all aggressive resuscitation effort, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.15 pm.

The mortal remains were kept at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today for people to pay their last respects.

The funeral will be held on Nov. 26 (tomorrow) near Dr Rajkumar Smaraka at Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru with full State honours, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy announced. Also, as a mark of respect, the State Government has declared an official mourning of three days.

Ambarish, also a member of Mysore Race Club (MRC), was the recipient of the national award for his debut film Nagarahavu in 1972 and earned the nickname of ‘rebel star’ over the years especially after the movie Chakravyooha.

Fans block roads

Following the death, thousands of Ambarish’s fans assembled at various junctions in Mandya and demanded that the body should be brought to Mandya and cremated at Doddarasinakere in Maddur Taluk where Ambarish was born. They blocked several roads including Sanjay Circle, R.P. Road, and V.V. Road. As a precaution, the Mandya DC N. Manjushree has imposed Section 144 (ban orders) from 6 am today till 6 am on Nov. 26 to prevent law and order breakdown.

There was confusion between fans and family members of Ambarish over performing the last rites. While fans wanted the final rites to be conducted at Doddarasinakere, his family wanted the funeral to be held in Bengaluru. However, CM Kumaraswamy said that after consulting with Ambarish’s family as well as the film industry, it was decided that the funeral will be performed in Bengaluru.

Body to be airlifted

To pacify the agitated fans who learnt that the funeral will be conducted in Bengaluru, the CM agreed to airlift the body to Mandya and keep at Sir Visvesvaraya Stadium for public to pay their last respects till tomorrow at 6 am. Ambarish’s body will be flown by a special Indian Air Force helicopter to Mandya. As a precaution, the Mandya DC has banned the sale of liquor till midnight on Nov. 26 (tomorrow).

CM Kumaraswamy has requested people of Mandya not to pressurise the government to hold the funeral of Ambarish at Mandya. As the Defence Ministry approved the request of Karnataka government to provide a chopper to take the mortal remains to Mandya, arrangements are underway. The body will reach Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya around 5.30 pm. It will be brought back to Bengaluru tomorrow morning.

Sandalwood shuts for a day

In the wake of sudden demise of film star turned politician Ambarish, Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood, has declared a holiday for all industry activities. No film screening or film shooting will take place today in order to allow industry persons to participate in the final rituals of the late actor.

Condolences pour in

Several political leaders and actors arrived at the Kanteerava Stadium to pay Ambarish their last respects. Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Superstar Rajinikanth, actors Sudeep, Shivrajkumar, Yash and Rockline Venkatesh reached the Kanteerava Stadium in the morning.

Superstar Rajinikanth was a close companion of the late actor. He took to his social media handle to express his sadness. The duo has acted together in several Tamil and Kannada movies – Priya (Tamil), Thai Meethu Sathiyam (Tamil), Killadi Kittu (Kannada) to name a few.

Meanwhile, condolences continue to pour in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. “Shri Ambareesh will always be remembered for his memorable performances as an actor and extensive contribution to politics. He was a strong voice for Karnataka’s welfare, at the state and central level. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers,” Modi tweeted.

High alert in Mandya

A high alert has been sounded in Mandya following the death of Ambarish. Additional Police forces (400 from Mysuru) have been sent to Mandya where Ambarish had a huge fan following. According to sources, there is still a possibility of fans taking the extreme step and all the precautionary measures are in place to deal with any eventualities.

As the news spread, scores of his followers took to streets in Mandya to express their grief over the demise of their leader. Two hours before his death, Ambarish had expressed his shock over phone to a TV channel over the Kanaganamaradi the bus accident which claimed the lives of 30 people.