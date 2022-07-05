Suttur Seer visits Mysuru Zoo, lauds staff
July 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a matter of pride to Mysureans that the well-maintained Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) has become a model Zoo in the country, opined Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

The Suttur Seer, who went around the Mysuru Zoo in a battery-operated vehicle yesterday, took a look at the cubs of white tiger, chimpanzee, gorilla, hoolock gibbon and newly brought animals housed at the Zoo. He fed apple to gorilla and planted a sapling at the Zoo premises as a mark of his visit to the Zoo.

Speaking on the occasion, after distributing school bags and uniforms to  students of Ittigegud Government Higher Primary School, he said that the Mysuru Zoo which was founded during kings rule, has now expanded in a big way. It is a matter of appreciation that the Zoo is not only bringing animals and birds from foreign countries but is also breeding them here and creating a good environment to the visitors, the Seer said and lauded the Zoo for conserving rare animals too.

“The Zoo staff and officers treat and address all the animals here just like any other fellow human beings and that is the reason for the development of the Zoo. With all their efforts, Mysuru Zoo should get world-wide recognition,” he wished.

Picture shows the Seer feeding apple to gorilla at its enclosure.

Facility for Govt. Schools

“Private educational institutions have all the facilities. Government Schools too should have basic facilities along with standard education, for which associations/ organisations and general public should come together and lend their helping hand,” he advised.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, who spoke on the occasion, said that he had invited the Suttur Seer many times to visit the Zoo and he was delighted on the Seer’s visit.

Incidentally, a Giraffe too has given birth to a calf the same day, he said and added that all the efforts will be put in to make the Mysuru Zoo gain worldwide popularity.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary-1 S.P. Manjunath, ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni, ZAK Members Jyoti Rechanna and Gokul Govardhan, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs, BEO Ramaradhya, Ittigegud Government Higher Primary School Head Master Malangi Suresh and others were present.

It may be mentioned here that Suttur Mutt has been donating Rs.1 lakh every year to the Zoo to feed the denizens for a day, on the occasion of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji Jayanti on Aug. 29.

  1. Arun says:
    July 5, 2022 at 11:11 pm

    It known rule that visitors shouldn’t feed animals in zoos. But like always these rules do not apply to VIPs. If someone from common public did this the security guards would come howling and scold the person but zoo authorities don’t mind influential people breaking the rules.

