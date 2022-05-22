SWR Mysuru & Hubballi Divisions share ‘Overall Efficiency Shield’

May 22, 2022

Mysuru; South Western Railway (SWR) – Mysuru Division, which created history with the highest ever revenue of Rs. 902 crore in the Financial Year 2021-22, is the joint winner of the Overall Efficiency Shield for 2021-22.Several Departments of the Mysuru Division have also won the Efficiency Shields.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, SWR, Hubballi, handed over the Overall Efficiency Shield to Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, during the 67th Railway Week celebrations on May 18 at Hubballi. Besides sharing the Overall Efficiency Shield with the Hubballi Division, the Accounts, Electrical, Medical and Operating Departments of the Mysuru Division have won the Efficiency Shields.

The inter-Divisional Safety Shield has also come to the Mysuru Division. While Davangere has been adjudged as the Best Maintained Station (Major), the Rail Madad and Key Performance Indices (KPI) Shields too have been won by the Mysuru Division. Best Effort/ Achievement in the training of staff has gone to the Central Railway Workshop, Ashokapuram, Mysuru. In addition to this, six Officers and 34 staff were also awarded for their meritorious work done during the year 2021-22.

It is worth mentioning that despite daunting challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mysuru Division recorded the highest ever freight revenue of Rs. 688.18 crore in FY 2021-22, with an impressive 54.58% year-on-year growth. The Mysuru Division lifted 9.09 million tonnes of freight, thanks to the aggressive and sustained marketing strategy of the Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Division.

Transportation of automobiles to North-Eastern parts of the country and movement of fruits and vegetables to far-off destinations through Kisan Specials to mitigate the difficulties faced by the farmers also helped the Mysuru Division to post over one hundred percent growth in parcel traffic in the current fiscal as compared to the figures of FY 2020-21.

The pivotal role played by the Mysuru Division in the movement of essential commodities has helped in the supply chains being intact during the worst phase of the pandemic.

The Mysuru Division also posted revenue of Rs. 193.80 crore in the Passenger Segment, having carried 14.04 million passengers on originating basis.

The installation of a new PSA 500 litres/ minute oxygen generator plant at the Railway Hospital in Mysuru and massive vaccination coverage for the staff & their families were the other important highlights of the Division.

The elimination of the Unmanned Level Crossings in the territorial jurisdiction of the Mysuru Division as per the target fixed by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) by constructing Road Under Bridges (RUBs) & Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and the removal of Permanent Speed Restrictions (PSRs) in the High-Density Routes have contributed to greater operational efficiency with ‘zero’ tolerance for accidents.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, SWR, Mysuru Division, has complimented the officers and staff of the Division for their steadfast approach and exemplary dedication while providing safe and efficient services to its customers, as reflected in the list of Efficiency Shields won by the Division.

He called upon all railwaymen and women to continue to strive for scaling newer heights in the coming years as the Railways are on the threshold of record performance consequent on the completion of mega infrastructure projects like doubling and electrification.