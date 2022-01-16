Syed Issac’s Kannada library to be inaugurated on Jan. 26

January 16, 2022

As authorities fail to keep up promise, Syed rebuilds his burnt library using donations

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kannada library of Syed Issac at Rajivnagar 5th Cross, which was burnt down in the wee hours of Apr. 9, 2021, will be inaugurated by school students during Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26.

Syed Issac, a senior citizen, had built the library with zinc sheet roof at the corner of a playground in Rajivnagar and was running the library for the benefit of public since 11 years. But unfortunately, the library got burnt down. Later, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha handed over a cheque for Rs. 50,000 to rebuild the library and the then Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who visited the spot, had said that MCC, MUDA and Department of Public Libraries have decided to rebuild the library of Syed which will be led by a Library Committee headed by the Mayor. The MUDA had given its consent to allot a site and the building was to be constructed using the donations (financial help) given by individuals, organisations and others to Syed and also utilise the donations to be given by many in future.

A separate bank account was also opened (Account No: 40137132558- State Bank of India, Mysore Medical College Branch. IFSC Code: SBIN0040875) to receive financial help. The account holders are MCC Commissioner, MUDA Commissioner and Deputy Director of the City Central Library, Department of Public Libraries.

But as the authorities concerned failed to take up the library construction, Syed, using Rs. 4 lakh donations given by District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLA Zameer Khan, has rebuilt library shed using zinc sheets and has arranged the books which was available with him and the same will be inaugurated by the students on Jan. 26. Syed can be contacted on Mob: 99012-66487.