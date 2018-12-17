The Ordeal of DL Renewal

Sir,

I wish to bring to the attention of the authorities concerned my ordeal of renewing the driver’s licence (DL).

I applied online for DL renewal as per the procedure, stood in three separate queues and submitted my application which took two days, at RTO Office, Mysore West. I got a prompt response the next day through SMS on my mobile that my application was accepted. I was hoping to receive my DL within 30 days, but it never came even after 60 days!

I sent an email, went to the ever crowded office without any success. I also wrote to RTO, enclosing the details in my email a few days ago. Now it is nearly three months, I am yet to receive my DL. I am driving without DL and if I get into a problem, I am penalised, but for the inaction of RTO, there is no penalty.

Senior citizens and women go through this harrowing experience, which otherwise, should be a routine procedure. No wonder, people resort to middle men and thus encouraging corruption. Public are always at the receiving end !

– Dr. T. Shivanandappa, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, 8.12.2018

