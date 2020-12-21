Toll Plaza-free India: Why make FASTag mandatory?

Sir,
Apropos the news item ‘FASTag mandatory for all 4-wheelers’ (SOM dated Dec.19), I wish to express my dismay at the strange rules without application of mind by the authorities.
The report says that all 4-wheelers with no exception to have this tag from Jan.1, 2021. It also links the same with denying renewal of insurance and registration if tag is not purchased.
I wonder what is the logic in excluding the two-wheelers from this scheme. Do they not have to pay the toll?
My question is, why a car owner like me, a senior citizen, having no intention or occasion to go near the Highway or a Toll Plaza but use the car only in city limits be subjected to this mandatory tag? Why purchase a tag which will not be used at all? Why link the insurance to the issues of tag? How does not having a tag is linked to the insurance concerns of the vehicle or the owner?
In the case of promoting electric two-wheelers, the same kind of lack of application of mind is apparent. For all E- 2 wheelers of speed ability less than 30 kmph, the requirement of Driving Licence, Registration, Helmet are all given a go-by. Why? Do they not cause accidents, being stolen, involve head injury, or violate the traffic rules?
Instead of finding better ways to help promotion of E-2 wheelers, the present rules create a new regime of lawless road-users.
Hope our representatives take up the issues with the Ministries concerned at the State and Central level and modify the rules to be more realistic.
I wish to bring to your attention another report right below the subject matter which says ‘India to be Toll Plaza-free in next two years.’ If the long-term objective is to be Toll Plaza-free India, then why make this FASTag mandatory just for two years?
– Prof. B.S. Shankara (retd.), Mysuru, 20.12.2020
Obviously, this is one more case of exploitation of the sitting-duck citizens by some scatter-brained officials. The result will be disillusionment with the government authorities. It will be worth finding out which political dignitaries’ sons are involved in making their millions running these toll plazas.