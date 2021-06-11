Tough lockdown continues in Mysuru District till June 21

June 11, 2021

No changes in restrictions

Shopping time allowed from 6 am to 10 am

Weekend curfew not applicable

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The State Government has decided to extend tough lockdown in 11 Districts of the total 31 Districts in view of high Covid Positivity Rate (CPR) till June 21. However, other 21 districts will have some relaxations from June 14 but will face weekend curfew as a precautionary measure.

Talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of senior Cabinet Ministers and top bureaucrats here yesterday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said “As per the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee for control of the spread of Covid-19, there will be no change in restrictions in the districts of the State with high positivity rates — Chikkamagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu Districts.”

However, there will be a night curfew and weekend curfew in all the Districts, with effect from June 14 till June 21. From Monday to Friday, there will be night curfew starting from 7 pm to 6 am the next day. Likewise, weekend curfew will be in force from 7 pm on Friday till 7 am on Monday.

Not applicable

But, the order on night curfew and weekend curfew is not applicable to 11 Districts including Mysuru, since people are allowed to buy the essentials only between 6 am and 10 am and thereafter the shops will close down. People are not permitted to come out after 10 am except for emergency.

For any further relaxations or restrictions, the District Administration has to issue separate guidelines in consultation with District in-Charge Minister and the elected representatives.

The State Government is expected to issue fresh set of rules tomorrow. As of now, milk booths, medical shops, HOPCOMS outlets are allowed to function from 6 am to 6 pm. Even pushcarts are allowed to sell fruits/vegetables but without positioning at one place.

The CM said the 11 Districts where restrictions will continue reported an average test positivity rate that is above the State average of nine percent as per data on Wednesday. “In all the other Districts there will be changes in restrictions for the period from June 14 to June 21. All factories can function with 50 percent of staff strength. Garment industries can, however, have only 30 percent of staff. All shops and stores supplying essential commodities can stay open till 2 pm instead of just 6 am to 10 am,” the CM said.