Tourists flock Dammanakatte to see tigers, ‘Black Beauty’

Increased demand on weekends and holidays, one more safari trip added

Mysuru: Following increased demand for safari at Dammanakatte Forest amidst Kabini backwaters in Antharasanthe Forest Range of Nagarahole National Park, the Forest Department has included one additional safari trip on weekends and holidays.

The existing safari timings have been restricted to one-and-a-half hours and an additional safari slot has been created to handle the tourist rush. There are only three mini buses that go on safari at Dammanakatte forests and of them, one is a 20-seater and two are 27-seater buses.

Of late, tigers and black leopard that is nicknamed “Black Beauty” have been frequently sighted at Hulikere, Hosa Kere and Nayanjikatte areas. Also there are multiple elephant herds roaming and grazing around in Kabini backwaters greenery. This has made tourists and wildlife enthusiasts to make a beeline to Dammanakatte to catch a glimpse of animals in their natural habitat.

Forest Department officials told Star of Mysore that the black leopard (Black Beauty) is about six to seven-years-old and has been living in Kabini backwaters territory since 2014.

This feline is one of the most photographed animals in Nagarahole National Park. The ‘Black Beauty’ has multiple female partners spread across its territory. Unlike other leopards that are shy and elusive, this feline often gives a glimpse to tourists who flock Nagarahole.

Safari Charges

On holidays and weekends, tourists can take the one-and-a-half hour safari at 6 am, 7.30 am, 9 am, 3 pm and 4.30 pm. Rs. 500 has to be paid as safari charges and for children, it is fixed at Rs. 250.

Foreigners have to pay Rs. 1,600 and their children have to pay Rs. 800 per safari trip, said the Department officials.

