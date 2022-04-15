Tourists teeming in Mysuru, Kodagu

April 15, 2022

Hospitality sector stakeholders elated as hotels see 100 percent occupancy

Mysuru: Long weekend, summer vacation for schools, a pandemic-fear-free surroundings and safety guaranteed by vaccines — all these have contributed to the tourist rush in Mysuru and Kodagu. Though there are reports about the imminent fourth wave, thousands of tourists have preferred travelling to being closeted at homes.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahaveer Jayanti, Good Friday have come along with the weekend to give a four-day holiday. With the third wave of COVID petering out, tourists are flocking many places of interest, boosting the travel and hospitality sector. Added to the confidence of the travellers is full vaccination status.

Hotels in Mysuru are packed with tourists and all the 10,000 rooms are full, said Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda. This level of occupancy is being witnessed for the second time in the last two years.

While December 2021 had over 80 to 85 percent of bookings, 100 percent bookings are being witnessed this summer. “For the first time since March 2020, all hotels in the Central Business District have 100 percent bookings from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16. Some have bookings till Apr. 19,” he added.

Owing to the long weekend, a majority of tourists landed in Mysuru on Wednesday (Apr. 13) night itself. “We are having a roaring business and along with rooms, there is huge demand for food also,” Narayanagowda said. He added that this summer weekend has provided a much-needed relief for the tourism and hospitality sector.

He is expecting the same trend to continue as more children are finishing their exams and want to make good use of the short summer vacation.

With today being a holiday on account of Good Friday, hundreds of tourists thronged Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in city this morning.

More than 10,000 visit Palace

Every day, more than 10,000 people are visiting the Mysore Palace and the tempo will continue till Sunday, said Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.

Encouragingly, the occupancy rate in hotels on the city outskirts and beyond the Outer Ring Road is 90 percent and there is a demand for serviced apartments too as it is difficult to get hotel rooms. These apartments give an opportunity for one entire family to stay in one apartment.

Apart from Palace, places like Mysuru Zoo, Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, Karanji Lake Nature Park, Jaganmohan Palace, Chamundi Hill and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Nanjangud Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Srirangapatna, Kere Thonnur and Melukote are also teeming with tourists.

Boost for travel sector too

Travel agents, tour operators, tourist guides and all the allied tourism businesses are also seeing increased demand. Travel operators are finding it tough to cater to the needs of tourists as many of them are asking for vehicles for a day-long trip to places like Bandipur, Kabini and Nagarahole. As such, vehicles for short trips are not available.

Like in Mysuru, hotels and homestays in Kodagu have reported 100 percent bookings. Here, homestays are the first preference for the ambience, hospitality, food and also other adventure activities like trekking that come as part of the package at some homestays. There are over 3,000 homestays in Kodagu and only over 500 are registered.

Tourist destinations mixed with wildlife safaris like Nagarahole, Dubare Elephant Camp and Harangi Dam backwaters are seeing more tourist footfalls. However, the sheen of Dubare Elephant Camp on the banks of River Cauvery has been taken off due to lack of water. Most parts of the river has dried up with water remaining only in some stretches where there are places for the water to collect.