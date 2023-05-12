Traffic diverted around counting centre in city

May 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The vote counting for all 11 Assembly segments in the Mysuru district is scheduled to take place tomorrow (May 13) at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management for Women, located at Valmiki Road Junction in Paduvarahalli.

In view of this, the City Police have issued a notification stating that vehicular movement on all roads around the centre will be banned and traffic diversion will be implemented on all roads leading to the centre from 5 am to 5 pm.

The notification, issued by City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, stated that the ban on vehicular movement and traffic diversion has been implemented in the public interest to ensure smooth traffic flow.

According to the notification, the details of vehicular movement ban is as follows: Barring movement of election duty vehicles, all other vehicular movement on the stretch from Kalamandira Junction to St. Joseph’s School Junction on Hunsur Road has been totally banned.

Similarly, vehicular movement on Valmiki Road – KRS Road Junction stretch leading from Hunsur Road and also on the stretch of Adipampa Road from Mathrumandali Circle to Valmiki Road Junction has been banned.

KSRTC buses diverted

KSRTC buses plying from Mysuru towards Hunsur side have to take Ramaswamy Circle – MUDA Junction on JLB Road – take left turn – Kautilya Circle – Dr. Padma Circle – Vishwamanava Double Road (VMD) Junction – Bogadi Road – Bogadi Ring Road Junction route to reach Hunsur Main Road.

KSRTC buses coming from Madikeri (Kodagu), Hunsur and Hassan side to Mysuru have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction (Jayalakshmipuram) on Hunsur road and pass through Temple Road (via V.V. Puram Circle) to touch KRS Road and take a right turn to proceed further for reaching the suburban bus stand passing through Dasappa Circle.

Diversion for other vehicles

Vehicles proceeding from Mysuru city towards Hunsur side have to take left turn at DC Office Arch Gate on Hunsur Road and proceed on Krishnaraja (KR) Boulevard passing through Kautilya Circle – VMD Junction – Bogadi Road and travel further to reach Hunsur Main Road.

Vehicles coming to the city from Hassan, Madikeri, Hunsur sides have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction on Hunsur Road and pass through Temple Road and B.C. Lingaiah Circle (Vontikoppal) to touch KRS Road and proceed further.

Vehicle parking for media, candidates and party agents

Those coming from Dasappa Circle side have to pass through KRS Road – Vivekananda Statue Junction (Cheluvamba Park corner) – Ramamandira Junction – Left turn – Leela Chennaiah Kalyana Mantapa Junction – Right turn – Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block- Left turn – Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwara Temple, where cars have to be parked at the ground behind the temple. Two-wheelers must be parked at Maharani’s College Hostel parking lot closeby.

Those coming from Hunsur Road side have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction and pass through Temple Road – Mathrumandali Junction- Right turn – Adipampa Road- Narayanaswamy Block – Right turn – Paduvarahalli Mahadeshwara Temple, where cars have to be parked at the ground behind the Temple. Two-wheelers be parked at Maharani’s College Hostel parking lot nearby.

Parking for poll staff

Those coming from Dasappa Circle side have to pass through KRS Road – Vivekananda Statue Junction (Cheluvamba Park corner) – Ramamandira Junction – Left turn – Leela Chennaiah Kalyana Mantapa Junction – Right turn – Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block- Left turn – Paduvarahalli Basaveshwara Choultry where the vehicles have to be parked at the space opposite the Choultry.

Those coming from Hunsur Road side have to take a left turn at St. Joseph’s School Junction on Hunsur Road – Left turn – Temple Road – Mathrumandali Junction – Right turn – Adipampa Road – Narayanaswamy Block – Right turn – Paduvarahalli Basaveshwara Choultry, where the vehicles have to be parked at the space opposite the Choultry.

Parking facility for Police

All Police Department vehicles and vehicles of all Policemen assigned for poll duty have to be parked at the open ground opposite Jumma Masjid on Hunsur Road – Valmiki Road Junction.

Additional parking facilities: Village Hostel Grounds, Manasagangothri; Gautama Hostel, Manasagangothri; Scouts and Guides Grounds near DC’s Office; Maharaja’s College Grounds and Maharaja’s Junior College Grounds on JLB Road.