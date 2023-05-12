Will politics play out in resorts like in 2018? 

May 12, 2023

BJP to start ‘Operation’ with High Command’s guidance if it does not win majority: R. Ashoka

Bengaluru: With most exit polls throwing up the prospect of a fractured verdict, both Congress and BJP have commenced backroom operations to strike an alliance with JD(S) to form a Government in the event of a hung Assembly.

The exit polls are an indicator that the JD(S) is likely to play king-maker again. In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the magic number to form the government is 113.

In 2018, there was plenty of drama as BJP fell short of a majority. The BJP ended up as the single largest party, but failed to form the Government. The JD(S) played the role of king-maker after winning 37 seats. In a post-poll alliance with the Congress, JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister.

Before he became the CM, there was plenty of drama which played out in many resorts. However, a year later there was more drama in the resorts in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra, with many rebels siding with the BJP. Until the BJP managed to get the rebels on their side, the politics played out in the resorts. Tomorrow’s counting trends will indicate whether politics will play out in resorts again this time.

Cup is ours: Ashoka

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka said that the BJP will start an ‘operation’ with the High Command’s guidance if the party does not win a majority. He was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru this morning and said that the BJP will form the Government irrespective of whether they win a majority.

“We’ll form Government. Don’t ask how and when. We’ll discuss with our Central and State leaders about plan B on what to do. We will win the cup this time. Without any doubt, a double engine sarkar will come to Karnataka. We will claim the trophy and emerge winners,” he said.

“We will win a majority, and if we don’t, we’ll take guidance from High Command,” he said and added, “If we don’t get a majority, we’ll start operations (karyacharane) with the guidance of High Command.”

In response, Congress leader and former Dy.CM. Dr. G. Parameshwara hit back and said, “Let them take the cup this time but we will form the Government.”

JD(S) to work for betterment of Karnataka, Kannadigas

In the meantime, the JD(S) led by H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that they have been approached by both the Congress and the BJP. Though Kumaraswamy is currently in Singapore and not available for comments, a senior member of the party confirmed that they have already made a decision regarding their future alliance.

Kumaraswamy is in Singapore for a ‘regular health examination’, said party sources. Notably, in 2018 also, he left for Singapore for a brief holiday. Sources have confirmed that he will return on the day of the vote count.

“The decision is done. It’s taken. We will announce it to the public when it is right time to,” senior JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed said. “Both (BJP and the Congress) have tried reaching out to us… The JD(S) is in such a position today that parties would like to reach out to us,” he said.

“The people of Karnataka want us to keep a check on both national parties for the betterment of the State. And I don’t think there’s any reason why a regional party wouldn’t want to work for the development of Karnataka and for the betterment of Kannadigas,” Tanveer Ahmed added.

Here is how Mysuru voted: Final and official figures

Constituency Total Voters Votes cast Percentage Periyapatna 1,95,458 1,65,156 84.50 K.R. Nagar 2,17,786 1,85,529 85.19 Hunsur 2,42,753 1,99,945 82.37 H.D. Kote 2,25,787 1,81,475 80.37 Nanjangud 2,20,393 1,74,838 79.33 Chamundeshwari 3,29,141 2,44,938 74.42 Krishnaraja 2,50,357 1,49,098 59.55 Chamaraja 2,46,243 1,50,322 61.05 Narasimharaja 2,88,710 1,83,659 63.61 Varuna 2,34,533 1,98,740 84.74 T. Narasipur 2,04,824 1,61,401 78.80 Total 26,55,984 19,95,101 75.12

