Train service between Mysuru and Bengaluru: Why make passengers wait inside trains?
May 3, 2022

Sir,

There are many trains that run between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru. Even after electrification and double tracking, the main issue with the trains from Mysuru is that, almost all trains reach Kengeri early, but from Kengeri to KSR Bengaluru, they take a very longer time to reach Bengaluru.

The trains stop for longer time  at Kengeri, again stop at Nayandahalli for longer duration, start from Nayandahalli and again stop at KSR Bengaluru outer signal for a long time. At least if the Metro Stations were close to Kengeri and Nayandahalli Railway Stations, the public could board Metro trains and reach their destinations at Bengaluru.

For example, Chamundi Express Train that starts at 6.45 am from Mysuru, reaches Kengeri around 8.50 am with a journey period of around 2 hours. From Kengeri it reaches KSR Bengaluru between 9.30 am and  9.50 am with a journey period of around 45 minutes to 1 hour, forcing commuters to waste time in the train.

In the mornings, there is a need for public from Mysuru to reach Bengaluru early to go to various Government Offices / Courts and other places and return back after completing their work.

If the trains cannot reach KSR Bengaluru early due to platform congestion at KSR Bengaluru, the trains can start a little late from Mysuru instead of public wasting time in train between Kengeri and KSR Bengaluru. One best possibility is to give a stop for all trains at Jnanabharathi Station as the Metro Train Station is close to the said station.

Even though I have sent twitter messages to Southern Railway / Railway Ministry / MP Pratap Simha, no action is taken in this regard. Hence, I request for a stop at Jnanabharathi Railway Station.

M.V. Srinivas, Mysuru, 24.4.2022

  1. Tahir Iqbal Ahmed says:
    May 4, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Time is precious. Due to last stop no need to wait outer station. Railways should consider in this matter in order to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers. Thanks

