Training programme on Translation Studies at CIIL from tomorrow

Mysuru: A three-week training programme on Research Techniques in Translation Studies, organised by Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in association with National Translation Mission (NTM), will be inaugurated at CIIL premises tomorrow.

CIIL Director Prof. D.G. Rao will be the chief guest.

NTM in-Charge Officer Dr. Tariq Khan will brief the participants on the programme. Translation Study Centre Head Dr. C.V. Shivaramakrishna will deliver the keynote address.

About 65 participants from 17 States, representing 24 Universities/ organisations, will attend the programme.