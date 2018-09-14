Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar performs Gowri puja at Mysore Palace

Mysuru: The Gowri and Ganesha festival in the Mysore Palace has a very special significance and it has always been performed with great religious fervour. The late Srikanta Datta Narasimharaja Wadiyar was also celebrating Gowri-Ganesha festival in a very traditional style.

Continuing with this practice, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, wife of the scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, celebrated Gowri festival on Wednesday at the Mysore Palace by performing the puja in a traditional manner. After the puja, she offered bagina to a few married women, who are always invited on such occasions.

The puja photos are doing the rounds on social media and Yaduveer himself has posted them on his Facebook page. The couple have also wished the citizens of the State on the occasion of Gowri-Ganesha festival.