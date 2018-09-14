Nikhil Kumaraswamy to inaugurate Yuva Dasara on Oct. 10
Prabhudeva, Chandan Shetty, John Abraham, MTV Unplugged, Shamitha Malnad, others to perform

Mysuru:  The most anticipated event during the Nada Habba is the seven-day Yuva Dasara which will be inaugurated on Oct.10 at 6 pm at the Maharaja’s College Grounds.

The chief guest at the opening will be actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Others who will participate include Rakshit Shetty, Dhananjaya and a few other film stars. Chandan Shetty and Band will entertain on the opening night with rap songs.

On Oct.11 at 7.30 pm, it will be the Magical Virus Night with Indian Michael Jackson Prabhudeva in a special performance. This will be followed by MTV Unplugged’s musical performance on Oct.12 and on Oct.13 Coke Studio will unleash Jonita Gandhi with her songs.

On Oct. 14, Manganiyar will entertain the crowd and on the penultimate day, Oct.15, Bollywood Nite is organised. This is an evening to look forward to as John Abraham, Isha Gupta, Zoya Mirza and others are likely to participate.The curtains will come down on Oct.16 with a grand Sandalwood Nite featuring Shamitha Malnad, Anuradha Bhat, Sanchith Hegde, Impana and a few others.

September 14, 2018

