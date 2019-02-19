Two-day Job Mela at Maharaja’s College Grounds from Feb. 24

Mysuru: Targeting many educated people in the district who are unemployed, a job fair is being organised at Maharaja’s College Grounds here to provide them jobs, said District In-charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

The Department of Skill Development and District Administration together have organised the Job Mela on Feb. 24 and 25 from 10 am to 5 pm on the first day and till 4 pm on the second day.

The Minister was speaking after launching the website of the job fair at Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday. “Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has decided to organise job fairs at all districts and the fair in Mysuru will have 100 stalls. Over 100 companies from Mysuru, Bengaluru and Chamarajanagar districts will have their presence, facilitating job seekers in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Around 15 counters will be opened for registration and candidates have to bring their Aadhaar card for registration. GTD said that candidates who have passed 10th standard to Post-Graduation can attend the event. Registration can be done through the new website and also in person at the venue.

“We are expecting 3,000 candidates to attend the event per day. Students with technical, non-technical backgrounds may attend. They may even apply online for the job fair. To help the needy candidates, KSRTC will operate extra buses to all taluk centres,” he added. Students can register at www.mysuruchnagarjobfair.com

Jubilant, Eureka Forbes, J K Tyres and various other companies will take part in the job fair. “We have launched this website to make everyone to access the information regarding the job fair,” the Minister said.

Students who have passed 7th Standard or failed SSLC, PUC, PG, Engineering, para-medical, Technical Courses, Diploma and Job-Oriented Courses can attend the fair and they must be in the age group of 18 to 35 years.

Participants will have options to choose or get offers from Information Technology companies, automobile companies, retail industry, telecom, mechanical, construction, banking, finance, food processing, manufacturing, garments and security companies. Job aspirants must get at least 20 resumes.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, Skill Development Joint Director N.S. Shivanna, Assistant Director Geetha, District Employment Officer D.M. Rani and others were present. For details, call: 98861-71912 or 83102-42801.

At Thandavapura

Indian National Congress in association with Akshara Foundation Rural Development Institute (AFRDI) has organised a Job Mela on Feb. 23 at 9 am at the premises of Agni Netrambika Temple in Thandavapura of Nanjangud taluk.

Disclosing this at a press meet yesterday, MLA Dr. Yathindra said the job mela would be beneficial to aspirants of villages of Varuna Constituency. About 100 companies are participating in the event which is open for candidates who have passed from 8th std. to degree. Call Mob: 87223-32266 or 98801-78959.

