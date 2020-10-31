UGD re-construction work launched

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra on Thursday performed guddali puja (ground-breaking ceremony) in front of Bank of Maharashtra in Jayalakshmipuram, for the reconstruction of the Under-Ground Drainage (UGD) along Kalidasa Road. Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that the reconstruction of the UGD will be taken up from Mathrumandali Circle (Chandramouleshwara Temple) in V.V. Mohalla up to Chandrakala Hospital at Jayalakshmipuram.

Pointing out that the drainage, which is over 45-years-old, will be reconstructed and remodelled in accordance with current needs, he said that the works include construction of 26 manholes and laying of RCC pipes along Kalidasa Road, covering a distance of over 1,000 metres.

He further said that the MCC is spending Rs. 49 lakh for the works and the officials have been directed to ensure efficiency and quality in the execution of works.

Corporator Bhagya Madesh, MCC Zone-4 Asst. Commissioner Priyadarshini, EE Srinivas, AEE Ranjit Kumar, BJP leaders Somashekar Raju, Kumaragowda, Puneet, Umesh, Jayaprakash, K. Madesh, Tanuja Mahesh, Chandrakala, Balanna, Mittal and Shivaprakash were present.