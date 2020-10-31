Railway Minister Piyush compliments track maintenance on Mysuru-Bengaluru Section

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has complimented the authorities of Mysuru and Bengaluru Divisions of South Western Railway (SWR) for the superb track maintenance between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In his official twitter account, Piyush has said “The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see. The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.”

Ashok Kumar Varma, Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, SWR, came to Mysuru in Solapur-Mysuru Golgumbuz Express Train. During journey, he had recorded a 30 seconds video showing that not a drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at 100 KMPH speech, and shared it in his twitter account.

Observing this, the Union Minister not only shared the video but also complimented the authorities concerned for the best maintenance of track between Bengaluru and Mysuru. During lockdown, the Railways took up maintenance of track to ensure the safety of travelling public.