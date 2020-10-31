Railway Minister Piyush compliments track maintenance on Mysuru-Bengaluru Section
News

Railway Minister Piyush compliments track maintenance on Mysuru-Bengaluru Section

October 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has complimented the authorities of Mysuru and Bengaluru Divisions of South Western Railway (SWR) for the superb track maintenance between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

In his official twitter account, Piyush has said “The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see. The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.”

Ashok Kumar Varma, Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, SWR, came to Mysuru in Solapur-Mysuru Golgumbuz Express Train. During journey, he had recorded a 30 seconds video showing that not a drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at 100 KMPH speech, and shared it in his twitter account. 

Observing this, the Union Minister not only shared the video but also complimented the authorities concerned for the best maintenance of track between Bengaluru and Mysuru. During lockdown, the Railways took up maintenance of track to ensure the safety of travelling public.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching