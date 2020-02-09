Unruly signal jumping on Sayyaji Rao Road

Sir,
In spite of having CCTV cameras at several junctions in city, including on Sayyaji Rao Road, near Private Bus Stand, there has been a lot of motorists jumping the signal which is unruly behaviour.
The way the impatient motorists jump the signal causes anxiety among the rules-abiding motorists. Probably the cameras at this junction are not working and are just serving as a show-piece or the cameras are not focused to capture the vehicle registration number and the specific offences.
This is a busy junction with a moderately heavy traffic density and traffic rule violaters can cause unwarranted and unpleasant situations, if not curtailed by the Traffic Police.
– A.S. Mohit Muthappa, Mysuru, 5.2.2020
Plagiarism in letter writing
Parts of my letter appearing in SOM under the caption “Rampant signal jumping” dated 31st March, reproduced by Mohit Muthappa in his letter. He forgot to correct “singular and plural” while copying.