Unscientific flight schedule from Mysore Airport

February 22, 2023

Sir,

Mysore Airport, also known as Mandakalli Airport, is literally not serving the purpose. It’s neither helping the officials nor the tourists and to some extent a few cities are convenient for business establishments.

Let’s talk about Mysuru – Hyderabad flights. Both Indigo and Alliance Air flights depart at 19:40 hours (7.40 pm) and 19:50 hours (7.50 pm) and arrive in Hyderabad at 21:50 hours (9.50 pm) and 22:00 hours (10 pm) respectively.

For a tourist arriving in Hyderabad Airport at 10 pm, baggage collection and an hour’s drive to the city means you check in to the hotel at midnight. So just to sleep a night we have to take these two meaningless flights.

Mysuru – Goa flight departs at 16:00 hours (4 pm) and arrives in Goa at 17:30 hours (5.30 pm) and one hour’s drive to Calangute or Baga area means a day is gone without any tourist activity. This flight is specifically suitable for gamblers who are going to Casinos in Goa.

The Mysuru – Chennai flight serves a few tourists, Visa applicants and businessmen even though it is in the evening time.

Let’s talk about cancelled flights. BLR-MYQ-COK and back was serving better as it was good for tourists travelling to Munnar, Alleppey (Alappuzha) houseboat and Kochi. Adding to that many Kerala business community passengers were flying frequently. Mysuru – Mangaluru was a good flight which was cancelled a year ago. Belagavi and Kalaburagi flights were also cancelled.

We need more flights to Goa which has high demand and we have seen Alliance Air selling at Rs.18,000 one-way during the season. The concerned must think of introducing flights to Shirdi, Tirupati, Kochi, Coimbatore and attract passengers instead of introducing Mysuru – Sindhudurg flight, the destination many never heard of? What was the reason behind this flight? By the way, Mysuru – Sindhudurg inaugural flight on Feb. 1 was cancelled as not a single ticket was booked!

Mysuru has the potential to be one of the busiest airports in Karnataka but the half-baked ideas and planning is making the flyers shy away from Mysore Airport.

Our MP is instrumental for the operation of Mysore Airport and must give his inputs about the shabby schedule and make the departures people-friendly.

– Nithan Poonacha, Managing Partner, Travel Next Tours and Travels, Vontikoppal, 4.2.2023

