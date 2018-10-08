UoM to offer 17 courses through Distance Education mode

Mysuru: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded recognition to the University of Mysore (UoM) to offer 17 programmes under Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the academic year 2018-19. The UGC has directed the Varsity to complete the admission process before Oct. 20.

The University had applied for 25 courses and the DDE has approved 17 courses after scrutiny by an expert committee. The courses include BA in Economics, English, History, Kannada, Political Science, Sociology, Bachelor of Business Management, B.Com, B.Sc. (Information Technology), MA in Economics, English, History, Kannada, Political Science, Sociology, M.Com and M.Sc. in IT.

The Varsity had applied for other courses such as MBA, MCA, BCA, M.Ed. and B.Ed.

The UGC has asked to apply with prior approval of the respective regulatory authorities such as All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), according to UoM Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna. The Varsity will start the programmes from the next academic year.

It may be mentioned that the UoM had launched similar programmes in 1980s under the Institute of Correspondence Education (ICE). ICE is now Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). For details, call: 0821-2419325 or 2419557 or Mob: 96202-28005.