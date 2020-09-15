UoM to start engineering college

September 15, 2020

Building to come up in Manasagangothri campus

Mysore/Mysuru: University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to start an engineering college from the academic year 2020-21 and submit a proposal to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seeking permission to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff as well as start several courses.

This was decided at the Academic Council Meeting held here yesterday under the Chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar.

The VC said hitherto, the Varsity had planned to construct the new building for the proposed engineering college at the foot of Chamundi Hill but the idea was dropped due to some reasons. Now, the engineering college building will come up within the Manasagangothri campus. The courses will be started under the self financing scheme.

A committee has been constituted to work out details about the total number of teaching and non-teaching staff required to start the new course. Once it is ready, the proposal will be submitted to AICTE for its approval.

He opined starting of the engineering college by the University is going to benefit the students a lot. A revenue of around Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 5 crore is expected from this college and the same could be spent on development of other departments, the VC said.

Prof. K. R. Niranjan said it was not a right decision to start the engineering college from the current academic year without the AICTE permission to prevent the students from facing difficulties in the future.

Replying to this, the VC said if the Varsity wanted to do it, they should have done with pending approval of the AICTE. But keeping the students interest, it is decided to postpone it.

Skill Development Training

He said as per directions from the Government and under the proposed National Education Policy, the Government Degree College of Terakanambi in Gundlupet taluk and the Government Degree College in Hassan would be taken under its belt and start skill development training centre from the next academic year. Only the college buildings and basic facilities will be handed over to the Varsity and it will take the responsibility of appointing teaching and non-teaching staff, he said.

The Government will give the financial assistance in case they find short of funds to run the centres. Offering courses like tourism and logistics will help the candidates to become self-employed, the VC added.

10-member panel

The VC said a ten-member committee headed by Prof H.A. Ranganath has been constituted for the effective implementation of the much-hyped National Education Policy (NEP). Besides, another committee comprising 20 professors too has been formed. The Policy will be implemented upon the report to be submitted by the Prof. Ranganath Committee. It will take at least one year for the new policy to come into force, he added.

Increase Ph.D candidate numbers

Prof. Niranjan suggested to the VC to increase number of candidates seeking entrance to Ph.D in the wake of less in number. If needed, the Varsity must make changes in the existing rules.

Replying to this, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said first he will check the number of candidates who have enrolled for Ph.D in the last five years and the total number of passed candidates. This will give a picture whether there is any need to amend rules.

The meeting also resolved to form an internal disciplinary committee for the selection of guides to guide the Ph.D candidates of Bio-Technology and for other three departments.

Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, MLAs L. Nagendra and M. Srinivas, Dr. D. Anand, Prof. N.M. Talwar, Prof. R. Rajanna, all Academic Council members and CDC Director Srikantaswamy were present at the meeting.