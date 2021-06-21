Vaccine shortage mars mega drive

June 21, 2021

Heated arguments witnessed in front of many vaccination booths

Lion’s share of vaccines allotted to Krishnaraja, Chamaraja MLAs

Mysore/Mysuru: The mega ‘Lasika Mela’ that was launched in Mysuru this morning to vaccinate 45,000 people including people between 18 and 44 age groups got an overwhelming response that led to shortage of vaccines, forcing the authorities to ration it only to vulnerable population. The shortage was felt after the vaccination drive was scaled up in the district and also in the city.

Though Mysuru received 73,000 vials till last night and the target was 45,000 people, the Health Department restricted the supply to make it a two-day drive instead of a single-day operation. As the mega drive was well-publicised, people made a beeline in front of all vaccination sites. At many places more than 1,500 people lined up while the actual allocation was 500 jabs. This led to utter chaos and at several booths in Chamaraja and Krishnaraja Constituencies, gates were closed to prevent entry of public. Wordy duel ensued between people manning vaccination centres and the public as to why the drive was publicised when there was vaccine shortage.

Hundreds of people returned home disappointed and even those who stood in queues since 9 am were turned away as only the vulnerable groups, frontline workers, Government officers, teachers, Police, University employees and MCC staff were given the jabs. Amidst this confusion, thousands of people in 18 – 44 years age group too received the vaccination.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launched the vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18-44 years at JSS Public School in Siddarthanagar this morning. Seen in the picture are (standing from left) Corporator Dr. Roopa, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Yaduveer Wadiyar, Ganjifa artist Raghupathi Bhat and others look on.

MLAs take lion’s share

Unnamed sources told SOM that the lion’s share of the vaccines was taken by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas and Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and even here, there was shortage as thousands gathered near the designated vaccine centres. At many boots in Krishnaraja and Chamaraja Constituencies, there were more than 3,000 people in front of the vaccination sites but the allocation was just 1,500 to 2,000 vials.

Also, many people were sent back from vaccination centres saying that the drive has been postponed and that they should call up MCC and enquire. “We checked in at least 10 different venues and we got the same reply,” said Mahadeva, a milkman. There were angry responses from many people including women who stood for long hours only to be told later that vaccine process is restricted to target groups.

Picture shows MP Pratap Simha (standing third from left), who launched the vaccination drive at Senate Bhavan this morning, flanked by University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa.

Health Officer clarifies

The Health Department officers are targeting over 1,60,000 people from the vulnerable groups to administer jabs. The target of 45,000 (25,000 by Health Department and 20,000 by MCC) can be achieved by the end of the day but it will not be the original target of only 18-45 age-group people.

“We have distributed 51,000 vials across the district and of that 29,000 Covishield and 5,000 Covaxin vials have been given to MCC. All taluks have got 3,000 Covishield and 1,000 Covaxin and Nanjangud taluk has got 1,000 extra Covishield,” DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad told SOM.

He, however, denied that there is a vaccine shortage. “We have restricted the drive to only vaccinate vulnerable groups as the response was too huge. We will get more batches today and in the coming days and the process will be smooth after initial hitches,” he justified.

Vaccines were administered at all 173 vaccine centres in the district and 34 within the Mysuru city limits. MCC too took up vaccinating its employees, staff from Vani Vilas Water Works, Engineering Section, Underground Drainage section, Police, Revenue Section and all the other departments.

Exclusive vaccination booths were set up at many locations for street vendors in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja and also Chamundeshwari Constituencies, University employees at Senate Bhavan, for teachers at Teachers’ Bhavan and for Police too at different locations including the main MCC Office.