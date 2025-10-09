Vijayanagar Football Club reigns supreme in Dasara CM Cup
Sports

Vijayanagar Football Club reigns supreme in Dasara CM Cup

October 9, 2025


Vijayanagar Football Club (VFC), representing Mysuru Division, emerged Champions in State-level Dasara CM Cup held at Mysore University Grounds in city recently. In Match-1, VFC thrashed Belgaum 4-0; In Match-2, VFC drew with Bengaluru Urban 0-0; In Match-3, VFC won over Bengaluru Rural 1-0; In Match-4, VFC won over Kalaburagi Division 5-0. While VFC emerged Champions, Bengaluru Urban stood 2nd and Bengaluru Rural stood 3rd in the final standings. Picture shows VFC players — (standing from left) R. Akshay, H.N. Hruthik Gowda, S. Shreyas, Gagan R. Patel, Sharath Singh, Mayur Kshetragyna and Jishnu H. Das; (front row from left) Shaun Kumar, C. Rishabh Cariappa, S. Keerthan, T.V. Irfan, B. Sumukh, Rahul Singh and Harshith P. Gowda.

