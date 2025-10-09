Vijayanagar Football Club reigns supreme in Dasara CM Cup

Vijayanagar Football Club (VFC), representing Mysuru Division, emerged Champions in State-level Dasara CM Cup held at Mysore University Grounds in city recently. In Match-1, VFC thrashed Belgaum 4-0; In Match-2, VFC drew with Bengaluru Urban 0-0; In Match-3, VFC won over Bengaluru Rural 1-0; In Match-4, VFC won over Kalaburagi Division 5-0. While VFC emerged Champions, Bengaluru Urban stood 2nd and Bengaluru Rural stood 3rd in the final standings. Picture shows VFC players — (standing from left) R. Akshay, H.N. Hruthik Gowda, S. Shreyas, Gagan R. Patel, Sharath Singh, Mayur Kshetragyna and Jishnu H. Das; (front row from left) Shaun Kumar, C. Rishabh Cariappa, S. Keerthan, T.V. Irfan, B. Sumukh, Rahul Singh and Harshith P. Gowda.
