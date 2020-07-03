Water Warrior Kamegowda honoured with Lifetime KSRTC bus pass

July 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Octogenarian shepherd Kamegowda from Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, who has dug 16 ponds in his native village over the past few decades, received a free bus pass for lifetime from Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad, in a statement, said, “Free bus pass has been given to shepherd Kamegowda in recognition of his service to conserve water. This will help him travel in all types of KSRTC buses. We really appreciate his determination and water conservation efforts.”

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also shared this information on his Twitter account along with the photograph of the bus pass.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi had narrated Kamegowda’s story to highlight how the shepherd solved the problem of water scarcity in his village while emphasising on water conservation in his radio talk, Mann Ki Baat and even referred to him as ‘Water Warrior’.