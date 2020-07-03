Water Warrior Kamegowda honoured with Lifetime KSRTC bus pass
News

Water Warrior Kamegowda honoured with Lifetime KSRTC bus pass

July 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Octogenarian shepherd Kamegowda from Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, who has dug 16 ponds in his native village over the past few decades, received a free bus pass for lifetime from Karnataka State Road Transport                                                 Corporation (KSRTC).

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad, in a statement, said, “Free bus pass has been given to shepherd Kamegowda in recognition of his service to conserve water. This will help him travel in all types of KSRTC buses. We really appreciate his determination and water conservation efforts.”

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also shared this information on his Twitter account along with the photograph of the bus pass. 

Recently, Prime Minister Modi had narrated Kamegowda’s story to highlight how the shepherd solved the problem of water scarcity in his village while emphasising on water conservation in his radio talk, Mann Ki Baat and even referred to him as ‘Water Warrior’.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching