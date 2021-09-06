Why do IAS, IPS Officers need huge bungalows?

September 6, 2021

They must be allotted LIG and MIG houses, demands JD(S) MLA

Mysore/Mysuru: Visibly upset over Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil ordering a re-survey of certain parcels of land in and around Mysuru particularly the land on which the SaRa Convention Hall — owned by JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh has been built — the MLA said that he will invite Munish Moudgil himself to conduct a survey.

Addressing a press conference at his Office in city this morning, Mahesh said, “Let the Survey Commissioner himself conduct the survey. He has all the records and all the documents are at his fingertips. Why send a team and give them a 10-day deadline? I will hold a bouquet and wait for the IAS officer to come to scan the land where there are allegations of encroachments,” he said.

LIG and MIG houses

Being outright sarcastic on the Commissioner’s move, the MLA said that the IAS and IPS officers must not get Government bungalows but instead be allotted LIG and MIG houses. “Why do they need bungalows that stand on five to 10 acres of land? The Government must take the bungalows back and allot Low Income Group (LIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) houses for all IAS and IPS officers,” he demanded.

Justifying that only politicians and netas deserve big bungalows on a vast land, Mahesh said, “People, voters and also others constantly visit the houses of Ministers, politicians, MLAs and MPs. They need bigger accommodations and facilities. But why are the IAS and IPS officers given spacious bungalows and state-of-the-art facilities,” he asked and added that the Government must withdraw all such facilities and use the land for public purposes.

Hitting out at former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri, Mahesh said without mentioning her name, “If IAS officers are given LIG houses, where there is space to build a swimming pool? From where they can generate hefty electricity bills? Retired IAS and IPS officers do have properties worth more than Rs. 500 crore and Rs. 1,000 crore. From where they have amassed such wealth,” he questioned.

MLA Mahesh was, however, silent on thousands of crores of properties, money and valuables that are owned by some politicians and Ministers after years of being in power.

Land records still pending

Training his guns on Munish Moudgil, Mahesh said “You had been entrusted with the work on setting right the land records of farmers following the agricultural loan waiver scheme of the State Government about two years ago. Even after two years, you have kept the examination of 53,000 land records pending. Why did you not constitute a committee for this,” he asked.

Reiterating that neither his SaRa Convention Hall nor any of his properties are on encroached land, Mahesh said that he was ready to face any kind of survey and assessment. “I know who is behind the complaint submitted to Moudgil by a resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru that is used as the basis to order a fresh survey. No one can blackmail me,” he added.

Claiming that his ‘honest’ fight was against corruption, he said that he will take the fight to a logical end. “I have not gotten any kick-back from anyone in my long years of public life. If one of the several allegations against me that are doing the rounds is proved, I will retire from public life and will be away from politics,” he added.