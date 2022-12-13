Woman waves machete at KSRTC officials

December 13, 2022

Police book attempt to murder case; accused woman, husband absconding

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman allegedly brandished a machete and threatened KSRTC officials who had come to implement a Court order regarding a building lease agreement in the city. The woman’s husband too allegedly abused the officials and the Police have booked them under attempt to murder case. Both the accused are on the run now.

The incident took place at Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Depot on Saturday in full public view and the video of the woman waving the machete and abusing the KSRTC staff including women staff with foul language has gone viral on social media.

One Shafiq Ahmed and his wife Syeda Unnisa, residents of Bannimantap ‘C’ Layout, had taken the KSRTC commercial complex on lease. But the woman and her husband had a dispute with KSRTC following a disagreement.

The lease of the commercial complex at Sathagalli Bus Depot was for 12 years and both the couple and the KSRTC had entered into an agreement in this regard. But according to the KSRTC staff, Shafiq Ahmed had not paid the licence fee, GST, power bill and the balance that had accumulated up to Rs. 1.89 crore.

When the KSRTC asked Shafiq Ahmed to vacate the complex due to the pending dues, he obtained an interim stay order from a Court. But on Dec. 10, following an application from the KSRTC, the Court vacated the stay and passed an order.

Armed with the Court order, KSRTC District Transport Officer (DTO) Marigowda, Depot Manager Shankar, Assistant Traffic Controller Kalashree, Asst. Traffic Officer Chethan and other officials went to the complex on Saturday to implement the Court order only to be confronted by the couple.

The woman, who allegedly threatened the officials, abused them in filthy language and brandished a machete in full public view. Her husband too allegedly abused the officials using foul language and even went ahead to assault them.

According to KSRTC officials, Shafiq Ahmed, who had taken the commercial complex on lease, had allegedly sub-leased it to a private college. As Shafiq’s case was quashed by the Court, KSRTC officials went there to take possession of the building. As there was a college running there, the officials had not done it till now, it is learnt.

Based on the complaint from DTO Marigowda, Udayagiri Police registered a case against the couple under IPC Sections 353, 504, 506 read with 34.

Meanwhile, public who witnessed the incident said that though a machete was brandished and the Government officials were threatened, the Police failed to register the case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, DTO Marigowda said that in the agreement between KSRTC and Shafiq Ahmed, there was a provision to sub-lease the building. In this case, except for non-payment of money to KSRTC, no other violations can be seen.

“Now, his licence has been cancelled and hence he has no connection with the commercial complex in Sathagalli Bus Depot. We have not taken possession of the building from the person who has taken it on sub-lease. We would write to the Central Office and the future course of action will be taken based on the reply,” he said.

IPC Section 307 added to FIR

“There were no Police personnel present when KSRTC officials were threatened with a lethal weapon at Sathagalli Bus Depot. As KSRTC officials and Police wear khaki uniforms, there was confusion among the public and they assumed that Policemen were threatened. Now Udayagiri Police have registered a case and the accused are absconding. When the KSRTC officials lodged the complaint, there was no mention of the attempt to murder point in it and hence IPC Section 307 was not mentioned in the FIR. Now, IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been included.” —B. Ramesh, City Police Commissioner