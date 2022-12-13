Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Will apprise Union Home Minister on Karnataka’s stance: CM Bommai

December 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he will apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Karnataka’s stance on the raging border row with neighbouring Maharashtra at the meeting of Chief Ministers of the two States convened by Shah at New Delhi tomorrow (Dec.14).

He was speaking to press persons at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli en route Chamarajanagar this morning.

Stating that he was proceeding to Chamarajanagar to inaugurate a slew of projects there, Bommai said that Chamarajanagar is a distinct district having a varied geographical feature.

Pointing out that he is visiting the district for the second time after becoming the CM last year, Bommai maintained that it is not correct to say that the district is jinxed and he is happy to visit the district.

Referring to the border row with Maharashtra, Bommai said that tomorrow’s meeting of the two Chief Ministers with the Union Home Minister is an official one, during which he will make a strong case on Karnataka’s stance on the border row.

Noting that legal experts will present the case of the State along with the 2004 SC ruling on States Reorganisation Act, the CM said that Karnataka has thus far refrained from making controversial moves on the border row issue with Maharashtra.

Commenting on the proposed joint Congress rally to be taken out by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah, Bommai said that the people know when the two Congress stalwarts will unite and when they get separated.

Contending that the people very well know what the Congress party is, the CM took potshots at the Congress for raking up issues such as Mahadayi water project and SC/ST inner reservation issue at a time when Assembly polls are round the corner.

Questioning why the Congress did not hike reservation for SC/ST communities for the past 40 years, he asserted the people must understand that it was the Congress which failed these communities by not hiking the reservation. He further said that the Congress was out to fool the people by raising non-issues when election is round the corner.

When asked whether the State Government has got Constitutional sanction for the reservation hike, Bommai said that the Government is finalising the draft which will soon be submitted to the Centre. The Union Government will give nod for the hike once it receives the proposal, he said adding that his Government took the initiative for reservation hike and not the Congress, as claimed by its leaders.

Mayor Shivakumar, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and other officials were present.