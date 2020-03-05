Women loco pilot video garners more than a lakh views
News

March 5, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Loco Pilot Bala Sivaparvathi and Assistant Loco Pilot Rangoli Patel came to limelight after they steered Rajya Rani Express between Bengaluru and Mysuru (Train No. 16657 from Bengaluru and Train No. 16558 from Mysuru) on Mar. 1. On that day too, the Rajya Rani Express was run by all-women crew. 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared the video on his official Twitter handle with a caption, “Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all-women crew today. Watch Railways motor woman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation.”

In the 48-second clip, the women crew can be seen navigating the Rajya Rani Express train. The internet went crazy after the video went viral on social media. The video has garnered around 1 lakh views, 17,500 likes and over 4,000 re-tweets. 

Netizens also hailed the Ministry for their new initiative.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Women loco pilot video garners more than a lakh views”

  1. B SHEKAR says:
    March 6, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Mrs.Bala Shivaparavthy and Ms.Rangoli Patel Loco Pilot/Asst.Loco Pilot,

    BEST OF LUCK IN YOUR CAREER AND I BLESS YOU SUCCESSFUL IN THE ASSIGNMENT ASSIGNED BY MYSORE/BANGALORE DIVISION.

    B SHEKAR KUVEMPUNAGAR M BLOCK

    Reply

