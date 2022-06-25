Yaduveer inaugurates Mysore Sports Club Guest House

June 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar yesterday inaugurated the newly built Guest House with nine rooms of Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club (Mysore Sports Club) located on Lalitha Mahal Road in city.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said that Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Wadiyar had served as President of the Club for several years long ago.

Recalling that he used to spend some time in the Sports Club in his childhood days, Yaduveer said it is important to save our heritage and culture.

The Club staff and all the Club members who contributed for the construction of Guest House were felicitated on the occasion.

Sports Club President Sanjay K. Shetty, Hon. Secretary T.H. Sanjay Urs, Vice-President R. Ajay Kumar Singh, Treasurer Sunil L. Baliga, Members A.S. Balu, S. Aditya, Ashwin R. Pallegar, M. Rajendra Kumar, V. Sunil, Y.B. Ganesh, Club Manager K.P. Chennappa and others were present.