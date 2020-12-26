Yuva Brigade volunteers clean Kapila bathing ghat in Nanjangud
Yuva Brigade volunteers clean Kapila bathing ghat in Nanjangud

December 26, 2020

Nanjangud: Volunteers of Yuva Brigade cleaned the bathing ghat of Kapila River near Nanjangud Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple recently and collected waste materials tossed callously  by devotees.

Over 25 Yuva Brigade volunteers began the cleanliness drive at 6 am and collected large quantities of discarded waste, mostly clothes and other puja items from the river bed and surrounding areas near the bathing ghat of Kapila River. 

Yuva Brigade Taluk Convenor Sunil informed that, every year, in association with various other organisations, the volunteers have been undertaking this cleanliness drive. 

“We collected large amount of garbage from the river bed today. We will continue this cleanliness drive on next Sunday also. We are sensitising the devotees about this issue and requesting them to join hands with us in maintaining the sanctity of the river. Now, we have installed waste collecting bins on the river bank to put clothes and other waste materials,”  he said.

Yuva Brigade South Zone Convenor Chandrashekar, Girish, Mahantesh, Prajwal, Arjun, Snake Basavaraj and others participated in the cleanliness drive. 

