226th Urus Shariff of Hazrath Tipu Sultan held

Mysuru: Hazrath Tipu Sultan Wakq Estate, Srirangapatna had organised the 226th Urus Shariff of Hazrath Tipu Sultan-e-Shaheed at Gumbad-e-Shahi in Srirangapatna recently.

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait, who is also the Chairman of Hazrath Tipu Sultan Waqf Estate offered floral tribute to Hazrath Tipu along with MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, Chairman of Mysore District Waqf Advisory Committee Ariff A. Mehkri, Chairman of Mandya District Waqf Advisory Committee Shaik Ubaidulla, Sir Khazi of Gumbad-e-Shahi Hazrath Moulana Hafiz Inayath Ur Rahman, Sufi Saint Vali Ba from Bengaluru, Secretary of Hazrath Tippu Waaqf Estate Irfan Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Mysore District Waqf Advisory Committee Jameel Ashrafi, Sir Khazi of Mysuru Hazrath Moualana Mohamed Usman Shariff, Chairman of Chamrajnagar District Waqf Advisory Committee Syed Irshad Ulla and others. Former Minister Tanveer Sait and MLA Ravindra Srikantiah spoke on the life of Hazrath Tipu and paid rich tribute to the late ruler. A CD of nine songs on Hazrath Tipu was released by MLA Ravindra Srikantiah on the occasion.

On the occasion, Hazrath Tippu Waqf Estate had organised Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Gumbad-e-Shahi, Srirangapatna by well known Urdu Poet Imran Pratabgadhi. Senior Poet Abdul Rahman Gowhar Tarikervi presided.

Hafiz Amjad Hussain Amjad, Hassan Ali Khan Hassan, Muneer Ahmed Jami, Mubeen Munavar, Syed Khader Nazim Sargiroh, Nayaz Ahamed Nayaz, Ariff Mandya, Khateeb Nagmangli, Shaik Habeeb, Asar Sayeed, Riaz Ahmed Khumar, Dr. Irfan Ahmed Riazi and other poets presented their poems.