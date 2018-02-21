6-lane Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway gets Centre’s nod

New Delhi: The Centre yesterday approved a Rs.2,920-crore project for widening a section of National Highway-275 connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru.
“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for six-laning of Nidagatta-Mysuru Section of NH-275 from km 74.2 to km 135.3 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Karnataka,” Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the project next month, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said. The project, once completed, is expected to cut travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 90 minutes.
The six-laning of about 61 km is estimated to cost approximately Rs. 2,919.81 crore including the cost of land acquisition and pre-construction activities. The civil construction cost is about Rs. 2,028.93 crore.
The statement said the project would also provide employment opportunities to locals during project construction. “With the widening and improvement of the highway, the areas would experience greater economic growth resulting in higher employment opportunities for locals. An employment potential of approximately 2,48,000 ‘man days’ will be generated locally during the construction period of the stretch,” it said.
The section connects Bengaluru and Mysuru and also links important places like Mangaluru, Kodagu, parts of Kerala, etc. to Bengaluru.
The existing four-lane road, passing through congested and thickly populated towns and settlements like Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna, etc. has already crossed its capacity, resulting in traffic jams and accidents, the statement said.
TRAVEL COSTS TO BE CUT
The upgradation to 6-lane along with service roads on each side and construction of bypasses at Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna and grade-separated structures of this stretch of the National Highway will greatly reduce the time and cost of travel, particularly of heavy traffic plying in the region.
It may be mentioned here in December last year, the government (Public Works Department) had announced that the widening work will start in January 2018.
Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa had met Gadkari in New Delhi in December 2017 and had sought in-principle approval for the project. Gadkari had then approved the project and had also assured speedy allocation of funds for the project, especially towards compensation against land acquired.
TWO-PHASE WORK
According to PWD officials, the work will be executed in two phases — Bengaluru-Nidagatta (56.2 km) and Nidagatta-Mysuru (64.14 km). There will be 50:50 cost-sharing formula between Centre and State for the project.
Officials had said that the six-lane road with two service lanes will have multiple toll collection booths. While the six-lane road would be a toll road, the service roads along the highway will not have any toll, they had said.
Toll booths will be set up at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna. Users will have to pay only for the distance travelled rather than paying for the entire stretch.
MODI MAKES ANNOUNCEMENT
It may be recalled here that while commissioning the electrification of the Railway line between Mysuru and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru on Feb.19, Prime Minster Narendra Modi also announced that a six-lane National Highway will be built between Mysuru and Bengaluru.
“This project is worth more than Rs.6,000 crore and once implemented, the double track electrification, Satellite Station at Naganahalli and the National Highway will revolutionise travel between the two cities,” he had said.
MP LAUDS PM
Reacting to the approval for the project provided by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that the project has been speedily cleared by the Centre. “PM Modi made an announcement on Monday (Feb.19) and the CCEA approved the project in just one day,” he said.
Centre to invest Rs.1.5 lakh crore in Karnataka: Gadkari
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the 6-lane project was delayed owing to several complications.
“There were several issues, including land acquisition problems. The project was with the State Government and then transferred to the Centre. I will take it to the Cabinet for approval soon. We have received bids and they are under evaluation,” the Minister said.
The tender process was deferred after every deadline as land acquisition for the project did not reach the necessary threshold to merit Cabinet clearance. Gadkari also said the Centre will invest Rs.1,44,922 crore in the State in the next two years with Rs.85,000 crore earmarked for 41 works under the Bharatmala Project.
We are paying Road tax for development of roads.. Then again we are made to pay toll to use the roads.. Is it fair the Road tax money should used to develop roads and keep toll free
so per km 47.86 crore. already 4 lanes exists.
Existing is not NH standard road.
It’s all tax payers money. Govt is collecting double pAyment for the same job. We don’t know the real benefits of this development. I wish this will be a honest project.
Why multiple tolls at Bidadi, Ramnagara, channapatana, Maddhur , Mandya and Srirangapatna ? Every town passes through should be paid. The whole stretch to Mysore is less than 200Kms. The toll will be collected for another 200 years with no end date. Raise in value every now and then. Income tax, VAT, CESS, GST, Road tax, Toll.. I think British did they same and we were fighting against them then. Now what are you guys doing in the name of TAX ?