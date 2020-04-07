74 buildings being readied to house quarantine people in Mysuru

April 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With COVID-19 suspects and number of positive cases increasing day-by-day in the district, the District Administration, as part of its steps taken to house those under quarantine, have so far identified 74 buildings which are being readied.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar said that as of now, 19 suspects and those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined at the new District Hospital building (COVID-19 Hospital) on KRS Road where they are being treated and under close observation.

The DC further said that as the number of positive cases are increasing day-by-day and if the same situation continues, there is a need for places to quarantine them. Hence, as a precautionary step, 74 Government and School buildings that are beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) have been identified and have been listed, the DC said and added that the District Administration has not taken these buildings under its control as of now. If there is a necessity, these identified buildings would be used as COVID-19 Quarantine Centres.

Stating that Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School, School and College Hostels, Community Halls, Private Hospital, Lodges and Schools have been identified and reserved, the DC said that if COVID-19 cases increase, these identified buildings would be disinfected and turned into COVID-19 Quarantine Centres and provide necessary equipment.

If at all the identified buildings in city outskirts are filled, private hospitals, guest houses and lodges in city would be used to quarantine the suspects, DC Abhiram Sankar said and added that they would not listen to any objections because saving the people and preventing the spread of COVID-19 to innocent people is the responsibility of the District Administration.

Stating that the public should not suffer from the dreaded disease, the DC called upon the public not to prevent any precautionary measures being taken up by the District Administration, but display humanitarian concerns, failing which it would become inevitable to take action under Disaster Management Act.

The DC said that discussions have been held with doctors and Managing Directors (MDs) of private hospitals to allow the use of hospitals along with necessary facilities. As the Doctors and MDs have given their consent, we have got all facilities readied, he added.

Medical equipment to be used for quarantine, beds, pillows, bed spreads, drinking water bottles, medical staff, medicines, laboratory needed for nearly 2,000 bed quarantine centres have been readied, the DC said and added that these facilities were being readied keeping in mind the possibilities of increase in COVID-19 cases in future. Pregnant women, women under postnatal care, physically challenged and other patients who are identified as COVID-19 suspects, would be medically quarantined to provide treatment as per the protocol, DC Abhiram G. Sankar said.

