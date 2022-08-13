75th Independence Day rehearsal in city

August 13, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Ahead of the grand 75th year Independence Day celebrations scheduled to take place on Aug.15 (Monday), the three-day parade rehearsal conducted by the Police at Bannimantap Parade Grounds, concluded this morning in the presence of City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, who received the guard of honour.

The concluding Day’s rehearsal had KARP Dy.SP K.N. Suresh as the Parade Commander and RPI P. Sasanuru as Deputy Parade Commander.

All the Police wings of the city and district including CAR and DAR, KSRP, KARP, Civil, Traffic, Women etc., Fire and Emergency Services, Home Guards, Seva Dal (Boys and Girls), Excise, Army, Navy and Air Force wings of NCC, Scouts and Guides, students of Police Public School, Bharath Seva Dal, Vidyavardhaka B.M. Shri School and Specially-abled children took part in the rehearsal, which had begun on Aug.11. Manjunath of Akashavani, Mysore, compared.

Today, top Police Officers of the district including DCPs Pradeep Gunti and Shivaraj, Additional SP B.N. Nandini, KSRP Commandant Nagaraju and others attended the I-Day Parade rehearsal.