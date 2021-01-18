A major mishap averted as JCB touches underground power cable

January 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to divine intervention, a major mishap was averted when the front portion of a JCB machine came in contact with a 11KV underground power cable on the road next to NR Police Station in Rajendranagar on Saturday.

The MCC has taken up Underground Drainage (UGD) works at 3rd Cross in Rajendranagar’s Pension Block coming under Ward 15. As part of the works, a JCB was digging a ditch at about 4.30 pm on Saturday, when it accidentally came in contact with a 11KV cable underneath the ground.

Soon as the front portion of the JCB touched the HT power cable, a fire broke out along with a big sound. But as the power supply got cut off immediately, there was no loss of life.

Upon coming to know of the incident, MCC Works Committee Chairman Hazratullah, Corporators Pradeep Chandra (Ward 15) and Ramesh (Ward 7), MCC Engineer Nagarajegowda and CESC officials rushed to the spot. CESC officials said that the contractor will be directed to shift the underground power cable to a safer location close by.

Ward 15 Corporator Pradeep Chandra said that NR CESC officials were informed much in advance about the UGD works that was going to be taken up. Maintaining that the route map given to them showed that the UG power cable had passed through the right side of the road, he said now it is found that the UG power cable has passed right in the middle of the road beneath the earth. Contending that the route map given to them by CESC was wrong, he said that wrong information had led to the incident, with the JCB operator failing to notice the UG cable during earth digging work.

Expressing relief that there was no casualties or injuries in the incident, Pradeep Chandra said that the sudden eruption of flames accompanied by a huge noise, scared neighbouring residents and other citizens living in the vicinity.

Ward 7 Corporator Ramesh said that this was the second such incident in recent years. Recalling that a similar incident had taken place a few years ago when a metal crowbar had touched a power cable while digging for an underground drainage on a road that shoots off from K.T. Street in the heart of the city.

The matter was discussed in an MCC Council meeting when the officials had assured that such incidents would not repeat. But, thanks to official apathy, the incident has happened again, Ramesh regretted and urged the officials to take all precautionary and safety measures while carrying out UGD works.