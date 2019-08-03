Aadhaar card enrolment: A bane to residents

August 3, 2019

Mysuru: It has become a paining process for city residents to procure Aadhaar card as they are forced to wait for a minimum of 10-15 days to complete the registration process.

Though, the authorities have started the registration centres at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Post Offices, Banks and Mysuru One centres, they have failed to meet the growing demand for Aadhaar registration in the district. People, who visit these centres, are being issued tokens and are asked to comeback only after 10-15 days.

It takes about 20 minutes for the new Aadhaar enrolment and the enrolment centre at the DC office enrols about 60-70 people every day. Enrolments in Mysuru One centres and Post Offices are very slow as they have to attend to their regular office work before taking up Aadhaar enrolments.

The most difficult part is getting the correction done in ones Aadhaar card. Though, correct information is provided by the residents at the time of enrolment, the data operators, especially those in Mysuru One Centres, enter wrong data or commit mistakes while typing the names or addresses resulting in residents getting Aadhaar cards with a lot of mistakes forcing them to run to these centres for corrections. Problem intensifies for those living in rented houses as each time they change the house, they have to get the address changed in the Aadhaar card.

Earlier, it was possible to get the corrections done in browsing centres, but was removed in order to maintain the privacy and secrecy of the residents. Now, people are forced to apply leaves to their jobs and stand in long queues for enrolling themselves in Aadhaar.

People are of the opinion that starting enrolment process at the Nadakacherie located in all 33 hoblies across Mysuru district would help the rural population as they are now travelling to Mysuru from surrounding villages for Aadhaar enrolment.

