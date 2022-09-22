AICC President election: Congress issues notification

September 22, 2022

New Delhi: Setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress’ central election authority today issued a notification for the AICC Presidential polls.

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicating that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on party’s reins.

As per official notification, party leaders can file nominations from Sept. 24 to 30. The voting will be held on Oct. 17. Results will be declared on Oct. 19. The nomination form will be available at AICC Office, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, according to the notification.

Gehlot is making one more and possibly a last attempt to convince Rahul to file his nomination papers. And for this, he travelled all the way to Kochi from Jaipur to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with the Wayanad MP even as Gehlot’s bête noire Sachin Pilot was already there.

Congress, pinning its hopes, said in case Rahul changes his mind, there will be an arrangement for postal ballot and filing of his nomination through post. But it seems that Gehlot may have to end up filing his papers. But, the big question is whether Gehlot has to resign as CM. Sachin Pilot’s supporters certainly hope so and are on alert.