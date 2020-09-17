Chamundi Hill temple closed for devotees today and tomorrow
September 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a measure to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, with devotees likely to throng the Hill temple in large numbers on account of Mahalaya Amavasya today (Sept.17), Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has ordered closure of the famed Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill for devotees today and tomorrow (Sept.17 and 18). The temple was closed on Wednesday too as a precautionary measure ahead of today’s Mahalaya Amavasysa. However, the temple rituals will take place in the presence of priests and the temple staff on these days.

 As the temple is shut for devotees, the movement of all types of public and private vehicles to Chamundi Hill has been banned. However, Chamundi Hill residents and vehicles related to essential services only are allowed to enter the Hill upon production of identity card or Aadhaar card. Also,  preparation  and  mass distribution of prasada by the temple and sponsors has been disallowed during the three days or until further notice, according to a press release from the DC.

With the temple shut, Police have  also banned movement of vehicles on the road leading to the Hill from Tavarekatte.

Throne assembling: Palace entry restricted for public tomorrow

As the religious rituals in connection with Dasara-2020 and Golden Throne assembling will be held at Mysore Palace on Sept. 18, entry to public is banned from 10 am to 1 pm tomorrow, according to a press release from Palace Board.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Chamundi Hill temple closed for devotees today and tomorrow”

  1. Shanky says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    A good and sensible decision. Appreciate the DC/ Administration for this step.

    Reply

