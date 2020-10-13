Check stray cattle menace in city

October 13, 2020

Sir,

Kudos to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and V.V. Puram Traffic Police for conducting “Operation stray cattle” (SOM dated Oct.10). The nuisance created by stray cattle is a real menace for the pedestrians and the motorists, especially for the two-wheelers.

Apart from V.V. Mohalla Traffic Police jurisdiction, MCC and the respective jurisdictional Traffic Police Stations should conduct “operation stray cattle” in their areas also — especially at the Central Business District comprising D. Devaraj Urs Road and Shivarampet. Stray cattle can be seen wandering menacingly in these areas, apart from occupying available parking space in these two locations, depriving parking space for the vehicles.

The owners of the cattle are under the impression that after milking the cows, they can let the cattle wander on the main roads and the public should take care of their cattle.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 11.10. 2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]