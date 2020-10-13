Check stray cattle menace in city
October 13, 2020

Sir,

Kudos to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and V.V. Puram Traffic Police for conducting “Operation stray cattle” (SOM dated Oct.10).  The nuisance created by stray cattle is a real menace for the pedestrians and the  motorists, especially for the two-wheelers.

Apart from V.V. Mohalla Traffic Police jurisdiction,  MCC and the respective jurisdictional Traffic Police Stations should conduct “operation stray cattle” in their areas  also — especially at the Central Business District comprising D. Devaraj Urs Road and Shivarampet. Stray cattle can be seen wandering menacingly in these areas,  apart from occupying available parking space in these two locations, depriving parking space for the  vehicles. 

The owners of the cattle are under the impression that after milking the cows, they can let the cattle wander  on the main roads and the public should take care of their cattle.         

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 11.10. 2020

  1. K Sridhar says:
    October 14, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Its high time that that MCC levies hefty penalty to the cattle owners for letting their animals stray on the roads. This not only greatly inconveniences the public but lead to preventable accidents. If the owners dont pay the penalty, these animals must be confiscated and sent to govt shelters. Lets us not pay only lip service to “gau Raksha”.

