City roads to be pothole-free: MCC Commissioner

Mysuru: Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that the District Administration has set the deadline to complete all pothole-filling works and minor road repairs across the city before the start of Dasara celebrations from Oct. 10.

Works are allotted to contractors through e-tender process. Instructions have been given to the contractors to maintain quality in works. Works have already started simultaneously in all parts of the city. All roads will be pothole-free, motorable and footpaths pedestrian-friendly before the commencement of Dasara, he said.

Facelift for Raja Marga Circles

Jagadeesha said as the MCC had already developed the 5-km stretch of Jumboo Savari route as concrete Road, there will be no problem for next 50 years. Except, the five Circles that come along the procession route, this road is fully concretised.

MCC would give a facelift and asphalt all the Circles like Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Old RMC Circle and Highway Circle (Elephant Statue) on Raja Marga route.

Other than these, measures have been taken to paint the walls of important buildings, offices, tourist-frequented places as part of the beautification measures.

Roads to be developed as rain-resistant

To the complaints of poor quality pothole-filling and asphalting works during Dasara celebrations, MCC Development Officer Nagaraj said that MCC has given all directions to contractors concerned to asphalt the roads as per the norms and quality standards without giving room for such complaints. Instructions have been given to tar the roads in such a way that it can withstand heavy rains.