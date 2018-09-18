City roads to be pothole-free: MCC Commissioner
News

City roads to be pothole-free: MCC Commissioner

Mysuru:  Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha said that the District Administration has set the deadline to complete all pothole-filling works and minor road repairs across the city before the start of Dasara celebrations from Oct. 10.

Works are allotted to contractors through e-tender process. Instructions have been given to the contractors to maintain quality in works. Works have already started simultaneously in all parts of the city. All roads will be pothole-free, motorable and footpaths pedestrian-friendly before the commencement of Dasara, he said.

Facelift for Raja Marga Circles   

Jagadeesha said as the MCC had already developed the 5-km stretch of Jumboo Savari route as concrete Road, there will be no problem for next 50 years. Except, the five Circles that come along the procession route, this road is fully concretised.

MCC would give a facelift and asphalt all the Circles like Chamaraja Circle, K.R. Circle, Government Ayurveda College Circle, Old RMC Circle and Highway Circle (Elephant Statue) on Raja Marga route.

Other than these, measures have been taken to paint the walls of important buildings, offices, tourist-frequented places as part of the beautification measures.

Roads to be developed as rain-resistant    

To the complaints of poor quality pothole-filling and asphalting works during Dasara celebrations, MCC Development Officer Nagaraj said that MCC has given all directions to contractors concerned to asphalt the roads as per the norms and quality standards without giving room for such complaints. Instructions have been given to tar the roads in such a way that it can withstand heavy rains.

September 18, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Illegal parlours: Beauticians submit memorandum
Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered
Beware! Heavy fines await those urinating in public

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching