City student tops in all 5 streams of CET

September 21, 2021

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner felicitates State CET topper H.K. Meghan

Bengaluru: In a first, Mysuru boy H.K. Meghan has bagged first rank in all five streams in the Karnataka CET-2021 (Common Entrance Test) for admission to Engineering and other professional courses (barring Medical and Dental courses) in the State.

The CET is a gateway to professional courses such as Engineering, Agriculture and Horticulture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary Science and Pharmacy.

Meghan, a CBSE student of Pramati Hillview Academy, Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, secured first rank in all the five streams, thus creating a record of sorts.

Announcing the results in the State Capital yesterday, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Aswathnarayan said that a total of 1,93,447 students, including 95,462 boys and 97,985 girls appeared for CET-2021 which was held at 530 centres across the State on Aug. 28, 29 and 30.

Pointing out that H.K. Meghan, a student of Mysuru, has come first in all the five streams, which is a record, the Minister said that he was complimenting him for his outstanding achievement.

Noting that three grace marks were awarded to all students in Maths and Physics, he reiterated that this is for the first time that a single student (Meghan) has bagged first rank in all the five streams in the CET.

Continuing, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that no student scored full marks (60) in Physics, while 3 students secured full marks (60) in Chemistry, 6 in Maths and 50 in Biology.

The Minister further said 1.83 lakh students have been assigned ranks for Engineering courses, 1.52 lakh for Agriculture, 1.52 lakh for Veterinary Science, 1.55 lakh for Yoga and Naturopathy and 1.86 lakh for B. Pharma and D. Pharma Courses. Out of the top 10 ranks in Engineering, all, except the first rank holder, who is from Mysuru, are from Bengaluru, he added.

Declaring that document verification would begin from Sept. 30, he said that students are required to get their documents verified at the designated centres. The ranks of around 7,000 students were not released because they had not submitted the required documents or due to technical reasons, he said and added that such students can send the documents to Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) either directly or through e-mail: [email protected]

Dr. Ashwathnarayan clarified that no cut-off marks have been set for those seeking admission to Engineering courses, though the Higher Education Department had thought of introducing it as an eligibility criteria for students as they had not written the II PU exam this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

CET topper H.K. Meghan being felicitated by Pramati Hillview Academy Secretary H.V. Rajeev in city last evening as (from left) Pramati CBSE School Principal Sudarshan, Academy Treasurer S. Phaniraj, Meghan’s mother Leelavathi, Pramati PU College Principal Sunil Dayakar and Co-ordinator Manjunath look on.

Meghan elated

H.K. Meghan of Pramati Hillview Academy in Mysuru is elated with the results. He is the proud son of Krishnaiah, Principal of Government PU College in K.R. Nagar and Leelavathi, Principal of Nrupathunga Kannada Medium PU College in city.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru on Monday after the announcement of CET results, Meghan, who has made Mysuru too proud through his extraordinary achievement, said he believed in a systematic schedule.

Maintaining that he strived hard to meet his daily and weekly goals through a rigorous study, he described his preparation for IIPU exam and CET as a marathon. Discipline and dedication played a very crucial role in his preparations for the exam as classes moved to online mode this year.

Meghan’s father Krishnaiah said hard work and dedication can help anybody reach their goals.

Meghan, who has cracked the CET-2021 with flying colours by bagging the topmost rank in all the five streams, is now awaiting NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) result for admission to Medical Colleges. He has reportedly set his eyes on getting admission to a top Medical College of the country.

It may be mentioned here that Meghan had also secured first rank in Karnataka in National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) State-level, 2018-19.

Topper felicitated

Following his outstanding performance in CET-2021, Meghan was felicitated last evening at Pramati Hillview Academy in Kuvempunagar where he studied PUC. Academy Secretary H.V. Rajeev, who is also MUDA Chairman, Academy Treasurer S. Phaniraj, PU College Principal Sunil Dayakar and others were present.

Speaking after being felicitated, Meghan attributed his achievement to the support extended by his parents. Pointing out that two-and-a-half years of continuous efforts have paid off now, he said that he was thankful to his teachers at Pramati.