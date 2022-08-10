CM to open new buildings in UoM campus

August 10, 2022

Actor Yash, musician Arjun Janya to attend Yuvajana Mahotsava tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will arrive in Mysuru tomorrow (Aug. 11) and inaugurate the new buildings and other facilities constructed by University of Mysore (UoM) in Manasagangothri campus.

The CM’s office has confirmed the visit and the tentative tour programme mentions the time as 11 am. After the Mysuru visit, Bommai is scheduled to visit Mandya for an event and return to Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also declare open the ‘Yuvajana Mahotsava’ (Youth Festival) tomorrow at Maharaja’s College Grounds, organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

He is scheduled to visit the University’s School of Engineering — named ‘Technology Bhavan’ — and the Department of Computer Science to inaugurate the new building and facilities.

Addressing a press conference at Crawford Hall in city yesterday, UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar said that Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Kannada actor Yash will be the chief guests and over 25,000 students, teachers, non-teaching staff and the general public will take part in the event.

The ‘Yuvajana Mahotsava’ will be followed by a musical programme by music director and composer Arjun Janya followed by a host of cultural programmes.

The CM will also formally launch engineering courses, hostel of School of Engineering, Pharmacy College building, Golden Jubilee building of Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and extended first-floor building of Geography and Earth Sciences Departments.

He will open the renovated hall of the Computer Science Department, Centre of Excellence – SAP, IBM and Sri Basaveshwara Study, Research and Extension Centre’s building. Besides, he will release ‘Grantha Nidhi’ and the eighth and ninth volumes of ‘Vishwakosha’ brought out by the Archaeology Research and Mythic Society, the VC added.

The VC said the Mythic Society has joined hands with the University for restoring manuscripts at the Oriental Research Institute and Rs. 1 crore is being spent on the ongoing digitising of manuscripts.