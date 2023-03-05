Covaxin maker has a deep connection with Mysuru

March 5, 2023

Dr. Krishna Ella stayed in Yadavagiri in Mysuru city during the 1980s.

He was sent on Rotary Fellowship from Mysuru to study Master’s in the

US which in a way contributed to the setting up of Bharat Biotech.

Since Jan. 16, 2021, when India started administering the COVID-19 vaccine, there are several millions of people across the world — the majority in India — who have taken the jab in two doses and also as a precautionary dose. Mysureans are also among several such jab takers but not many are aware of the Mysuru connection with the vaccine maker.

Krishna Ella is the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, the company that developed Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). He had resided at Yadavagiri in Mysuru in the 1980s.

It was his tryst with the City of Palaces and the participation of many achievers and dignitaries from various spectra of life, that compelled Krishna Ella to come back to Mysuru and receive the Bhramara’s Prestigious Award for Distinguished Service to Humanity from the trustees of Bhramara Trust of Y.T. and Madhuri Thathachari.

Moreover, Krishna stayed away from felicitations even when he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2022. However, he could not say no when 15 organisations felicitated him upon the conferment of the Bhramara Award.

He described it as a rare moment in his life, as how fate made him opportune to receive the award in the city. Dr. Krishna Ella relishes his bond with Mysuru, which he remembered, when Star of Mysore approached him, amid a rush of fans who were gung-ho to take a selfie or photo with him.

By B. Sreekantswamy

Star of Mysore: In your address at the award ceremony, you mentioned that youngsters must fight for innovations. Can you elaborate?

Dr. Krishna Ella: Yes (the conversation switches over from English to Kannada). The Government alone cannot do all, except for providing basic infrastructural facilities. Be it road, water or housing, we cannot expect everything from the Government. Hence, youngsters should take the risk of innovations.

Star of Mysore: The fear over the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a passé. What’s next for Bharat Biotech (any more vaccines being developed for other diseases)?

Dr. Krishna Ella: (Smiles with an acknowledgment) The first and second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in US have been completed (earlier US Food and Drug Administration had put on hold the trials of the shot, after WHO inspected Bharat Biotech, before lifting the hold in May 2022).

Star of Mysore: You have studied agriculture (degree from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and joined for a Master’s Degree at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, a Master’s Degree from the University of Hawaii and PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, department of plant pathology). Post pandemic, many youths are turning towards Agriculture?

Dr. Krishna Ella: I do have agricultural land at Mannalli in Jayapura Hobli on the Mysuru-H.D. Kote Road, which the representatives of our company are taking care of. Besides, I have set up a Food Park in Bengaluru, the details shall be provided later.

Star of Mysore: It’s been several years since you left Mysuru. But still, you speak chaste Kannada.

Dr. Krishna Ella: I was a resident of Fourth Cross, Paramahamsa Road in Yadavagiri in the 1980s. To speak about my Kannada-speaking ability, I picked up the smattering of the language while studying in Bengaluru. (The tryst with the language continues. His mother tongue is Telugu but he can speak Tamil also with ease, as he quickly switched over to that language the moment a couple from Tamil Nadu requested for a photo with him).

Star of Mysore: Your memories of Mysuru?

Dr. Krishna Ella: As I said earlier (during the speech), Agarbathi Guru (referring to R. Guru the chairman of N. Rangarao and Sons that makes Cycle Pure Agarbathi) was the one who was responsible for me going abroad for higher studies.

He (Guru) inducted me to Rotary Club and later sent on a Rotary fellowship to the US for studying Master’s Degree at University of Hawaii. Coming from a family of farmers, I couldn’t have dreamt of going to a foreign country for studies. In a way, Mysuru contributed to the setting up of Bharat Biotech.

Star of Mysore: But still your memories with Mysuru is intact.

Dr. Krishna Ella: I still remember going to a mess for food in Yadavagiri, besides tasting the crispy dosa at the Mylari Hotel. The finest moments in life are those you experience without money in hand. Once the money starts flowing, we will become busy, with no time to spare for other things.