Don’t step out of your house after 6 pm from July 3 – night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am

July 1, 2020

Not wearing a mask in city limits to attract Rs. 200 fine

Minister Somashekar holds meeting with District authorities

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has revised the night curfew hours in the wake of a spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases. In city, from Friday, July 3, there will be no public movement from 6 pm daily. All shops and commercial establishments will have to wind up business by 6 pm.

The administration has revised the timings of the night curfew in consultation with Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar. The Minister held a meeting with District authorities at his Office in the new DC Office Complex at Siddarthanagar this morning. The night curfew is a technique used by the Government to ensure people do not venture out from their houses post-working hours.

According to the new order, the night curfew will remain from 6 pm to 5 am, instead of the earlier 8 pm to 5 am timing. Only essential services like milk booths, medical stores and hospitals, petrol bunks and clinics will be allowed to open after 6 pm, he said. Even street food will have to close by 6 pm along with markets, malls and liquor shops.

Though media was not allowed inside the meeting, the District Minister briefed reporters after the meeting. “It is for your safety that rules have been tightened and I urge you to cooperate with the District Administration,” Somashekar appealed to Mysureans.

As monsoon is advancing, cases of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) are bound to increase. “Elders, who are vulnerable to chronic cold and fever, must remain inside their homes and they must avoid walking in cold wind,” Somashekar added.

Masks mandatory: Those who do not wear masks and ignore social distancing norms will be fined Rs. 200 in Mysuru City Corporation limits and Rs. 100 in rural parts. “We have appealed to people to mandatorily wear masks but still people do not obey orders. Starting Friday, July 3, Policemen and MCC authorities and staff will be empowered to levy a fine of Rs. 200. Respective municipalities and Police will levy the fine outside the MCC limits,” he said.

Addressing newsmen, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the District administration is capable and equipped to handle the spike in COVID-19 cases. “We have increased testing and till yesterday, 20,375 persons have been tested. New hospitals and COVID care facilities have been identified and are being equipped with beds and necessary modifications,” he added.

MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MP Pratap Simha, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra and other officers were present at the meeting.