Mysuru reports 52 COVID-19 positive cases in single day

22 Policemen under facility quarantine have contracted the disease
Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru has scored a half-century in COVID cases today (July 1) by reporting 52 positive cases. With this, the cumulative positive cases in the Heritage City has touched 322 as yesterday’s total positive count stood at 270.
Till yesterday, 178 persons have been discharged and the city has reported three deaths so far. The latest positive cases have to be, however, confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar in his regular media bulletin in the evening.
This is the first time so many COVID positive cases have been reported from Mysuru. So far, the maximum cases that have been reported stood at a maximum 26. The maximum of today’s cases are asymptomatic and it includes a two-year-old child. A KAS Officer’s daughter too has been infected. 22 Policemen, who had been under a facility quarantine in Mysuru rural limits, have contracted the disease.
Today’s positive cases have been reported from KEB Quarters Kesare at N.R. Mohalla, two cases from Jyothinagar in Periyapatna, six cases from Thapovana Apartments, Vishweshwaranagar, one case each have been reported from Siddapaji Temple, First Main Yadavagiri, Christian Colony Second Stage, Rajani Nagar, First Cross Kuvempunagar, MMC Hostel for undergraduate men and Rajiv Nagar Mysuru.
Three cases have been reported from Hura in Nanjangud, one case each from Dalalakoppal in Hunsur, Saligrama in K.R. Nagar and Vasu Layout, Ramakrishnanagar, Mysuru. Five cases have been reported from Chamalapurahundi in Nanjangud, one person from Devarasanahalli and Devinakeri villages and one person has contracted the disease at Cauvery Complex, Basavanagudi in Hebbal. The person had a travel history of West Bengal.
MYSORE & HALF CENTURY TODAY. 52 IN A SINGLE DAY. UNBELIEVABLE.
PLEASE PLEASE WEAR MASK, GLOVES AND USE SANITIZER. DO NOT NEGLECT.
NEVER SHAKE HANDS WITH ANYBODY.
KEEP DISTANCE FROM ANYBODY HOWEVER CLOSE OR BIG THEY MAY BE.
THESE CONDITIONS APPLIES TO EVERY INDIVIDUAL IN KARNATAKA.
EVERY DEPT IN MANASAGANGOTRI SHOULD HAVE THE SANITIZER IN THE OFFICE.
SIMILARLY CRAWFORD HALL.
AND EVERY ONE IN THE UNIVERSITY MUST AND SHOULD WEAR MASK.
OTHERWISE YOU ARE NEXT. TAKE CARE AND STAY SAFE & HEALTHY.
Political leaders like the Gowdas and Yeddi the Cheddi CM , religious seers, ministers were all allowed to congregate in groups for one reason or the other,assuming that the Corona Virus has gone away. It has not and is spreading and causing deaths NOW, because the Virus is juston an increasing curve and has yet to reach the peak. Your PM prattled,that other countries were worse,even though he knew unlike India, whichno foreigner wants to visit, countries like US and those in Europe, receive hundreds of thousands of visitors. India and Mysuru has to endure this type of lockdowns and curfews for many more months to come.
Hello Hemmige
Only in India and in Mysuru and probably in India, one sees people standing facing the camera, holding a book or certificate or whatever, when some function takes place,and a bunch of others standing behind them. A weird display,which sounds immature,which no one does in any developed country. Stop this stupidity as even with masks,which are not medical masks,Virus can spread, and has done. Safe distancing of 2 meters,and disinfecting all objects,and more than hand sanitisers,hand wash for about 20 seconds with running water helps to prevent the spread.
Yours is a very crowded country with teeming millions of people even in a middle size city like Mysuru. As the poster above said, even not receiving many foreign visitors unlike Europe and America, the Virus has fast spread to the communities.
The Virus came to India through Indians who launder money earned through bribes, unaccounted earnings etc..when went to Europe and America to launder that money-each of these people carry thick wads of US Dollars,which is more than what good earning Westerners carry.
I would cancel all Indian passports,for all,and block people coming to India for 2 years. Such drastic actions are necessary