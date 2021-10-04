Drugs-on-cruise case: SRK’s son Aryan taken to Court
Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was taken to a Court in Mumbai this afternoon, a day after he and seven others were arrested following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The 23-year-old was produced in Court on Sunday evening where the anti-drugs agency was granted custody of those arrested till today. The high-profile raid yielded 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5 grams of MD in all, the NCB has said. Besides Aryan Khan, the anti-drugs agency arrested seven others who were detained from the ship.

  1. boregowda says:
    October 4, 2021 at 6:36 pm

    By the end of the trial or mis-trial, he will be declared innocent just like salman khan who ploughed a number of persons sleeping on footpath.

